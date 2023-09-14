News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Trump's use of language
In modern America, mobsters and gangsters often use codewords and phrases, colloquially called dog whistles, when they order their underlings to commit serious crimes. Their goal is to distance themselves from the responsibility for the actual crime. For example, a mob boss could say in court, "When I told Mr. X to take out the garbage, I meant just that. That was not an order to kill anyone."
Likewise, Donald Trump frequently uses various dog whistles to tap into the hidden racism in his supporters and to provoke them to act: "Take Back America", "Save America", "Make America Great Again", "America First", "Fight Like Hell", etc. The hidden message in them is, "Let us take America back to the pre-1964-65 era when this was primarily a white Christian country." That is why most Evangelical Christians consider Trump as "The Chosen One" who fights for their cause. "White Christian Nationalism" is hidden in these dog whistles.
If you confront Trump or his supporters, they will vehemently deny any racist intent in these dog whistles. For the term "racist" has a very serious stigma attached to it.
The reality is that America today is irreversibly a multi-racial, multi-religious and multi-ethnic country in which non-whites and non-Christians are firmly anchored and empowered. Instead of denying this obvious reality, creating colorful dog whistles and promoting potentially violent conflicts, white Christian Americans should accept the fact that diversity has always been a rich source of America's vitality. This is the true spirit of Christianity.
k.p.s. kamath, Cape Griardeau
