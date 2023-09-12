News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-12-23
Lord Jesus, may we be encouragers and pray for one another. Amen.
Rick Walter retires as Scott City police chief; Capt. Chris Griggs to assume duties on interim basis2Rick Walter had long-overdue shoulder surgery Friday, Sept. 8, and won't work another day as police chief of Scott City. He turned in a letter announcing his retirement last week. He said the timing was right to recover from surgery, do some...
Radio personality Kirby Ray recipient of 2023 Dingeldein award3Local radio personality Kirby Ray is well known for his love of rock 'n' roll and his community involvement with Cape Girardeau and its music scene. He can now add recipient of the Otto F. Dingeldein Award to his list of credentials. The Otto F....
Use tax has third straight double-digit Cape Girardeau County increaseFor the third consecutive month, Missouri Department of Revenue has posted sizable increases in use-tax revenue for Cape Girardeau County, The county use tax is a levy on online and out-of-state transactions. Voters in the cities of Cape Girardeau...
Area lawmakers expect little action in Jefferson City veto sessionMissouri legislators return to Jefferson City on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for a session designed to allow lawmakers a chance to overturn vetoes by Gov. Mike Parson in this spring's session. With a 113-50 majority in the state House and a 24-10 advantage...
Free Car Seat Check Events throughout region Sept. 23Missouri Department of Transportation and Cape Girardeau Safe Communities will host free Car Seat Check Events on Saturday, Sept. 23. in several locations. Parents and caregivers with small children can ensure their car seats are installed correctly...
Day on the River returns this weekend to Cape GirardeauMissouri Department of Conservation's annual Day on the River returns to Cape Girardeau from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Riverfront Park. This annual event showcases the Mississippi River and serves as an opportunity for acquiring...
Jackson School District Board of Education to be updated on improvement planJackson Board of Education members will discuss the district's Comprehensive School Improvement Plan (CSIP) at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 12. Ongoing CSIP objectives listed include the status of the district's long-range facility needs, minimum...
Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec searching for theatrical performersThe City of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is searching for theatrical performers for this year's Haunted Hall of Horror. There are two auditions set for those interested from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, and from 5 to 7 p.m....
Cape Girardeau Fire Department testing hydrantsCape Girardeau Fire Department, in partnership with Alliance Water Resources, began testing fire hydrants throughout the city Monday, Sept. 11. The testing is expected to be completed by Friday, Nov. 17. Testing consists of checking valve operation...
Cape Girardeau library hosts Mental Health First Aid CourseSoutheast Missouri Area Health Education Center will host a free Mental Health First Aid course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 Clark Ave. The course teaches how to identify, understand and respond to...
Jackson man dies in Monday morning crash in Cape GirardeauA Jackson man died Monday morning, Sept. 11, in a Cape Girardeau crash. A news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department states James Randol, 56, died after the 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle he was driving collided with a 2019 Dodge Charger being...
1 dead, 1 in custody following Monday assault in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. One person is dead following an assault early Monday, Sept. 11, in Sikeston. According to Sgt. Tyler Rowe, public information officer with Sikeston Department of Public Safety, DPS officers responded to the 1500 block of Washington...
Scott City police chief Rick Walter retires7Rick Walter, Scott City's police chief for the last 18 months and a former longtime Scott County sheriff, has retired. According to city administrator Dustin Whitworth, Walter turned in a retirement letter to be effective at the end of September but...
SEMO's See Me Series to feature award-winning documentaryThe third annual See Me Series will feature the award-winning documentary "Teacher of Patience" on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Southeast Missouri State University. The film follows the family of Emily Felter, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Emily's...
Quarry bringing limestone mining back to Scott City2For nearly a century, the curve of the Mississippi River just east of Scott City was a hotbed for limestone mining. In 1998, mining stopped. Now, production is back on as the new Grays Point Stone and Materials quarry aims to revitalize the industry...
Cape man charged with terroristic threatening4A Cape Girardeau man is in custody after allegedly making a terroristic threat involving a school. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Patrick Rayford, 58, has been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a...
Lutheran Family and Children's Services celebrates 50 years1Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Cape Girardeau location on Thursday, Sept. 7. LFCS is a not-for-profit social services organization providing support to children and families in multiple...
David Cantrell announces bid for Ward 4 seat on Cape City Council7Surrounded by the American flags he had helped to hoist, David Cantrell became the first person to throw his proverbial hat in the ring for the Ward 4 seat on Cape Girardeau City Council. Cantrell is a six-year member of the city's Parks and...
A compilation of 29 car-vs.-building collisions from Southeast Missourian reporting2A motorist crashed into Andy's Frozen Custard recently, making it the latest in a long line of vehicle-vs.-building collisions to be reported on by the Southeast Missourian. Of all the examples, there are no reports of fatalities but several people...
Leadership Cape presents 2023 project ideasFive "community betterment" project ideas were made public Friday, Sept. 8, by members of the 2023 Cape Leadership class at Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee. Leadership Cape began as a chamber initiative in 1985, and a number...
VA Medical Center to host hiring eventThe John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a hiring event for a variety of professional positions from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of the main campus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. According to a release, the center is looking for...
Route F in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenanceRoute F in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenance Route F in Perry County -- between County Road 538 and County Road 518 near Biehle, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation perform bridge maintenance....
Local News 9/8/2310 area counties among Gov. Parson's request for federal disaster declarationTen counties in Southeast Missouri are among the 33 counties covered in Gov. Mike Parson's request this week for a federal disaster declaration due to storm activity in the state from July 29 to Aug. 14. "For the past several weeks, state Emergency...
Most read 9/7/23SEMO District Fair daily scheduleThis year marks the 167 year of the SEMO District Fair. The fair will begin Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will host those young and old who want to partake in carnival rides and perhaps more than a few deep-fried treats. There...
Most read 9/6/23New business bringing natural goods to Broadway2After a successful opening closer to home, an Illinois woman is launching the second store of her natural goods business in Cape Girardeau. Breeanna Pearl, owner of The Well by Girly Nature, said her new location at 827 Broadway is aiming for a...
Most read 9/6/23Subdivision residents raise safety concerns to Jackson aldermenA dozen residents of Jackson's Annwood Estates are asking City Hall to help make their small subdivision located off East Jackson Boulevard safer. The group has submitted a signed petition aimed at reducing the speed limit from 30 to 20 miles per...
Local restaurateur to launch new Italian eatery in Jackson9Mario's Italian Eatery will open what the Grippo family is calling a "small" restaurant in Jackson this fall, at a location to be named later. According to an official Facebook post, the establishment is expected to open within the next two months...
Housing market is 'stuck' local brokerage execs weigh in24It's a tough time in the residential real estate market across the United States and locally, according to industry experts. "Low inventory, high mortgage rates, and high prices have put the housing market into a state of unaffordability that's...
Vehicle crashes into Andy's Frozen Custard in Cape10Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel work Monday afternoon, Sept. 4, to patch the side of the Andy's Frozen Custard building in Cape Girardeau after a vehicle backed into the building, creating a sizable hole in its southern wall. ...
Scott City teacher named finalist for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the YearHeather Helle, a music teacher at Scott City Elementary and Middle School, is one of seven educators named Thursday, Aug. 31, as a finalist for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year. Another Southeast Missouri teacher, Kathryn Victoria Inman, an English...