Prayer 9-11-23
O Lord God, may we and our country's leaders seek wisdom from you. Amen.
Scott City police chief Rick Walter retires1Rick Walter, Scott City's police chief for the last 18 months and a former longtime Scott County sheriff, has retired. According to city administrator Dustin Whitworth, Walter turned in a retirement letter to be effective at the end of September but...
SEMO's See Me Series to feature award-winning documentaryThe third annual See Me Series will feature the award-winning documentary "Teacher of Patience" on Sunday, Sept. 17, at Southeast Missouri State University. The film follows the family of Emily Felter, who was diagnosed with Down syndrome. Emily's...
Quarry bringing limestone mining back to Scott CityFor nearly a century, the curve of the Mississippi River just east of Scott City was a hotbed for limestone mining. In 1998, mining stopped. Now, production is back on as the new Grays Point Stone and Materials quarry aims to revitalize the industry...
Cape man charged with terroristic threatening3A Cape Girardeau man is in custody after allegedly making a terroristic threat involving a school. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department states Patrick Rayford, 58, has been charged with first-degree terroristic threatening, a...
Lutheran Family and Children's Services celebrates 50 years1Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Cape Girardeau location on Thursday, Sept. 7. LFCS is a not-for-profit social services organization providing support to children and families in multiple...
David Cantrell announces bid for Ward 4 seat on Cape City Council6Surrounded by the American flags he had helped to hoist, David Cantrell became the first person to throw his proverbial hat in the ring for the Ward 4 seat on Cape Girardeau City Council. Cantrell is a six-year member of the city's Parks and...
A compilation of 29 car-vs.-building collisions from Southeast Missourian reporting2A motorist crashed into Andy's Frozen Custard recently, making it the latest in a long line of vehicle-vs.-building collisions to be reported on by the Southeast Missourian. Of all the examples, there are no reports of fatalities but several people...
Leadership Cape presents 2023 project ideasFive "community betterment" project ideas were made public Friday, Sept. 8, by members of the 2023 Cape Leadership class at Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee. Leadership Cape began as a chamber initiative in 1985, and a number...
VA Medical Center to host hiring eventThe John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will host a hiring event for a variety of professional positions from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the lobby of the main campus in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. According to a release, the center is looking for...
Route F in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenanceRoute F in Perry County reduced for bridge maintenance Route F in Perry County -- between County Road 538 and County Road 518 near Biehle, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation perform bridge maintenance....
10 area counties among Gov. Parson's request for federal disaster declarationTen counties in Southeast Missouri are among the 33 counties covered in Gov. Mike Parson's request this week for a federal disaster declaration due to storm activity in the state from July 29 to Aug. 14. "For the past several weeks, state Emergency...
St. James AME Church to celebrate 160th anniversary1St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau will celebrate its 160th anniversary Sunday, Sept. 10. The anniversary worship service will be held at 3 p.m. at the church, located at 516 North St. Pastor Ben Porter of Gateway Church...
Army's Golden Knights parachute team to perform in Cape Girardeau2It's often said sports are games of inches. Demonstrations Friday, Sept. 8, and Saturday, Sept. 9, in advance of the home-opening football game of the Southeast Missouri State University Redhawks will truly be inch-specific, as the Black Team of the...
New book celebrates early Mississippi Delta music sceneA Southeast Missouri native recently published a book following the early days of jazz, ragtime and blues music in the Mississippi River Delta. The book -- "River Shows, Blues, Ragtime, Jazz and Country Music: It All Equals Rockabilly, Part One" --...
SEMO Greek organizations win national honors1Four of Southeast Missouri State University's Greek chapters -- Delta Epsilon, Phi Mu, Mu Kappa and Missouri Zeta -- were awarded the highest honors by their national organizations this summer, three of them for the second consecutive year....
College, mining company partner for job retention trainingA regional college and one of Missouri's largest mining operations have teamed up to improve employee skills and promote job retention. The St. Louis-based Doe Run Co. received a $1.2 million grant from Missouri One Start Job Retention Training...
Morehouse woman sentenced to life in prison for grandmother's death5NEW MADRID, Mo. -- A Morehouse, Missouri, woman who was found guilty of murdering her grandmother will spend the rest of her life in prison. On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Ashley M. Riggins, 37, was sentenced to life without parole for a first-degree murder...
Motorcycle Cannonball coming through Cape Girardeau1The Motorcycle Cannonball will return to downtown Cape Girardeau next week. The Motorcycle Cannonball is a cross-country challenge for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured in 1933 or earlier, and "is the most difficult antique endurance...
Work begins on Chester Bridge replacement2Construction cranes, bulldozers and other earth-moving equipment have been put to work behind the Chester Bridge since Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4, marking the official start of the project to replace the 1940s-era span. Missouri Highways and...
Many Good Things to release new SEMO branded beer1Many Good Things Brewing, in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University, will release a new beer, named SEMO Red, in celebration of the university's 150th anniversary. The beer, a red ale, will be available Friday, Sept. 8, at Many Good...
New City of Jackson website launchesJackson information technology director Joan Evans gave a tutorial Tuesday, Sept. 5, to city aldermen about the municipality's new consolidated website, jacksonmo.org, which came online in mid-July. "(Our old site) was due for a facelift and we...
SEMO District Fair daily scheduleThis year marks the 167 year of the SEMO District Fair. The fair will begin Saturday, Sept. 9, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will host those young and old who want to partake in carnival rides and perhaps more than a few deep-fried treats. There...
Most read 9/6/23New business bringing natural goods to Broadway2After a successful opening closer to home, an Illinois woman is launching the second store of her natural goods business in Cape Girardeau. Breeanna Pearl, owner of The Well by Girly Nature, said her new location at 827 Broadway is aiming for a...
Most read 9/6/23Subdivision residents raise safety concerns to Jackson aldermenA dozen residents of Jackson's Annwood Estates are asking City Hall to help make their small subdivision located off East Jackson Boulevard safer. The group has submitted a signed petition aimed at reducing the speed limit from 30 to 20 miles per...
Local restaurateur to launch new Italian eatery in Jackson9Mario's Italian Eatery will open what the Grippo family is calling a "small" restaurant in Jackson this fall, at a location to be named later. According to an official Facebook post, the establishment is expected to open within the next two months...
Housing market is 'stuck' local brokerage execs weigh in24It's a tough time in the residential real estate market across the United States and locally, according to industry experts. "Low inventory, high mortgage rates, and high prices have put the housing market into a state of unaffordability that's...
Vehicle crashes into Andy's Frozen Custard in Cape10Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel work Monday afternoon, Sept. 4, to patch the side of the Andy's Frozen Custard building in Cape Girardeau after a vehicle backed into the building, creating a sizable hole in its southern wall. ...
Scott City teacher named finalist for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the YearHeather Helle, a music teacher at Scott City Elementary and Middle School, is one of seven educators named Thursday, Aug. 31, as a finalist for 2024 Missouri Teacher of the Year. Another Southeast Missouri teacher, Kathryn Victoria Inman, an English...
Focus on McConnell's policies, not his podium freezes5Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell froze when speaking to the press again. That's twice now in roughly a month. Once again, his frightening medical episode is being used for social media fodder. I wrote about this after the first episode...