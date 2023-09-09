Thanks for support SALT event

Letter to the Editor

SALT Senior Information Day was a huge success! Thanks to you and your support!

We were able to place 203 Cape Girardeau County senior citizens in a room with 32 not-for-profit providers of programs and services to assist seniors with their ability to improve their quality of life.

We also "mixed and mingled" our seniors with 27 officers from our four law enforcement agencies: Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jackson Police Department, Cape Girardeau Police Department and Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office.

We also were pleased to have special guests on hand: State Sen. Holly Rehder, State Reps. Barry Hovis and John Voss, Cape Giardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder, County Commissioners Clint Tracy and Charlie Herbst and Public Administrator Lisa Reitzel. They also "mixed and mingled" with seniors to answer any and all questions they might have.

A panel of Cape Police Chief Wes Blair, Jackson Asst. Chief Alex Broch, Cape County Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson, MSHP Troop E Commander Captain Jason Cluver and Cape Fire Chief Randy Morris Jr. fielded questions from the seniors.

A great fried chicken meal was provided for all, and some 24 door prizes were awarded! Our next big event is our annual SALT Christmas Celebration for Seniors on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Thanks again for your support!

DOUG AUSTIN, Cape Girardeau