Vote with facts, not emotions

Letter to the Editor

A good friend told me many years ago, the human is the only animal God created that could be "skinned" more than once. Since that nugget of truth was shared with me, I've witnessed this "skinning" numerous times.

Why do we continue to accept misrepresentations as facts? Why do we continue to allow others to take advantage of and lie to us? Why do we allow ourselves to be "skinned" over and over again even when we know better?

As much as I want to believe there is good in most people, personal experiences have proven different. The number of self-centered individuals joining the what's-in-it-for-me group seems to be growing exponentially.

In the near future, we will have political candidates asking for our support in extremely important local, county, state and national elections. I encourage you not to make the mistake of casting your votes influenced by personalities and emotions. More times than not, these motivators rarely produce the intended results.

May I suggest you listen to your small inner voice that asks the question: Would you buy a used car from this person? If the answer is no, move on to another candidate.

We need honest, wise, capable and innovative people in elected positions of leadership. In order to accomplish this, our votes must be based on morality, facts and common sense.

I have little doubt this type of voting will place quality individuals in elected positions. Individuals who will not "skin" us after the elections are over!

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau