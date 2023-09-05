Its Show Time!: New attractions coming to Semo District Fair in 2023

Ready for fair time? Along with old favorites, this years Semo District Fair brings fresh educational exhibits, recently-completed permanent livestock buildings and a new carnival ride to the Cape Girardeau fairgrounds Sept. 9-16.

For the first time, the Southland Dairy Farmers will have their mobile dairy exhibit at the fair to educate fairgoers about the modern milking process, the importance of dairy foods in a healthy diet and the anatomy of dairy cows. The 32-foot trailer classrooms feature a fully-operational milking parlor, live cow and milking equipment. An instructor teaches audience members about dairy farm practices.

This year, permanent livestock barns also make their debut, moving livestock farmers from the tents theyve previously utilized. Thank the sponsors with their names on the sides of the buildings for making this addition possible. The 4-H and FFA livestock sale will take place Thursday, Sept. 14, at 4:30 p.m.

A new carnival ride called Eclipse will also make an appearance at the fairgrounds this year. On this ride, riders sit in groups of seats that spin while the whole ride also spins and is lifted into the air on an axis. The ride is the only mobile one of its kind in the country.

Saint Francis Mobile Wellness will also be on-site, offering free preventative mammogram screenings to those aged 40 years old and older who have not had a mammogram within the past 12 months and who do not have insurance. Mammograms will be offered Monday, Sept. 11, through Friday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 4 p.m. Health care professionals will also be onsite to answer questions about preventative screenings.

Come and enjoy the fair, enjoy the people, enjoy the carnival food  everybody always likes a corndog or cotton candy, says President of the Board Darrell Aufdenberg. See the rides, see the livestock. Its just a great time.

Grandstand Entertainment

Sept. 9  8:30 a.m.

Antique Tractor Pull

Egypt Mills Antique Tractor Club

Free Grandstand Event

Sept. 9  6 p.m. and Sept. 16  6 p.m.

Auto Tire & Parts NAPA Dual Demo Derby

Tickets $15 and $20

Sept. 10  1 p.m.

Mouser Steel Heartland

Barrel Racing

Free Grandstand Event

Sept. 11  7 p.m.

Heartland Idol Finals

By River Radio

Free Grandstand Event

Sept. 12  8 p.m.

The Oak Ridge Boys

All Tickets $30

Sept. 13  8 p.m.

Tracy Byrd

All Tickets $30

Sept. 14  7 p.m.

Steven Rankey & The Flatland Band, along with Johnny Holzum & Well Hungarians

All Tickets $18

Sept. 15  7 p.m.

Pro Pulling League Western Series

By Dewitt Auction and Farm Credit SEMO

Tickets $15 and $20

Order tickets online at www.semofair.com.

All advanced ticket purchases offer free entry gate admission, including motor sports.

On-Grounds Entertainment

South Fairgrounds: Stunt Dogs

All ages will delight in the amazing tricks, big air stunts, comedy antics, dancing dogs and athletic feats in an entertaining show. All dogs have been rescued from pounds and shelters across the country.

Shows: Sept. 9, 10 and 16 at 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Sept. 11-15 at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

North Fairgrounds: Kidbucks

Come watch a 9 a.m. show with amazing comedy antics, hilarious physical comedy and fun audience play. Sure to please the whole family!

Shows: Sept. 9 and 10 at 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 11-16 at 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Agriland

Learn more about agriculture here. Race the ducks at the old-time hand-operated well pump display. Races are held daily, Monday through Friday, with daily prizes in each class.

Classes are ages 6 to 9 at 4 p.m. and ages 10 to 12 at 5 p.m.

Kidzone

A variety of hands-on activities for children.

Smile Contest Saturday, Sept. 9, at 2 p.m.

Portrable Dairy Barn

Learn how milk comes from the farm to the store. A one-of-a-kind experiential dairy farm exhibit on the importance of dairy and dairy farming.

Teaching presentations will be held daily throughout the week.

Saint Francis Mobile Wellness

Screenings are for those 40 years of age or older who have not had a mammogram within the past 12 months. Please bring a photo ID to your appointment. Call (573) 331-3952 to schedule!

Sept. 11 through Sept. 15

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free Attractions

Activities Tent  Agriland  Kidzone  Arena Building Exhibits  Conservation Building

Antique Tractor Display  Remembering Our Fallen  Commercial Displays  4-H & FFA Exhibits & Shows

Make sure to check out the Activity Tent to enter in free caricature drawings!