United Way kicks off annual campaign with highlight reel of successes
There's no shortage of need in this area. However, we have some pretty incredible organizations doing important work assisting people in various ways. From feeding the hungry to helping children read to mentoring children through Scouts, there are many not-for-profits, all of which depend on monetary and volunteer support, doing good in Southeast Missouri.
On Thursday, Aug. 31, the United Way of Southeast Missouri kicked off its annual campaign its 70th season of giving where some of the leading employers in the region gathered to hear about the impact several of these organizations are making.
The United Way is a key partner for many of the area's not-for-profits. They help fund programs and also serve as a connector of sorts. Executive director Elizabeth Shelton talked about the challenge of available childcare in the region and how the United Way is stepping up to help address the challenge.
Shelton noted one example where the United Way helped connect a child care provider with a grant to expand her facility. This ultimately helped parents working at Procter & Gamble to have nearby child care available. But the organization is also forming a coalition to look at other ways of expanding child care options.
One of the big wins of supporting the United Way is the employer-supported campaigns. Many companies in the area provide a paycheck deduction program that allows employees to donate a certain amount from each paycheck to the United Way, which allocates funds to 34 programs.
If your employer offers this option for support, we hope you'll consider participating. It's an easy way to make a big difference. And if not, you can still donate to the United Way independently. It's an organization that is plugged in to the needs of the area, whether following a natural disaster such as the tornado and flooding in Marble Hill or addressing ongoing challenges through education, food insecurity or other areas in our community.
Hats off to the United Way of Southeast Missouri and its volunteers for the good work they do. We hope you'll consider supporting the cause this year.
