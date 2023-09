A celebration of work and the American worker as we come to Labor Day weekend

Editorial

(Editor's note: The following is an updated version of our annual Labor Day editorial.)

When it comes to the reasons for Monday's Labor Day holiday, the U.S. Department of Labor offers a good historical review.

The first Labor Day celebration was in New York City in 1882 and organized by the Central Labor Union. Right off the bat, the holiday was associated with the first Monday in September. Other cities began to pass ordinances declaring a Labor Day holiday, and state legislatures began adopting the holiday. By 1894, 31 states were setting aside the first Monday in September for Labor Day. That year, Congress made Labor Day a holiday in the District of Columbia and U.S. territories.

In 1909, the American Federation of Labor designated the Sunday before Labor Day as Labor Sunday, dedicated to the spiritual and educational aspects of the labor movement.

The labor movement in the late 19th century and first half of the 20th century was an important force in the adoption of labor laws that established a five-day, 40-hour workweek and an eight-hour workday. Overtime laws, restrictions on child labor and other laws to protect the American worker were the result of strong labor lobbying.

We speak of "labor" in an organized, historical sense, but the labor of tens of millions of Americans fuels our nation's economic engine.

Farmers planting, nurturing and harvesting crops. Production line workers creating vehicles, appliances and tires. Cooks, servers and support staff preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner every day of the week. These and other laborers make the goods and provide the services we consume. There is dignity in that work and value beyond a paycheck.

The nature of labor continues to evolve, and we can only imagine what jobs will look like in coming years and decades. One thing is for certain: The American workforce will, as it has for generations, rise to meet whatever challenges come its way, embracing every opportunity to pursue The American Dream.

Happy Labor Day everyone. Here's to the good work that you do.