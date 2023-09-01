News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-1-23
O Father God, thank you for the blessing of work. Amen.
More to explore
'Creating opportunity' South Side Village next step in larger projectA groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday, Aug. 30, for South Side Village, a development of affordable housing in South Cape Girardeau. Melissa Stickel, executive director for Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), said South Side...
United Way of Southeast Missouri unveils child care, transportation plans at campaign kickoffUnited Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) launched its 70th season of giving Thursday, Aug. 31, during its annual Campaign Kickoff event. Dozens of industry leaders flocked to VFW Post No. 3838 in Cape Girardeau for the occasion. "We are very...
Algae causing problems at Capaha Park pondKaed Horrell sees the pond scum. He's fought the pond scum. For now, the pond scum is winning. The Cape Girardeau parks division manager has spent quite a bit of time at Capaha Park, which has gone under major renovations lately. There's a new...
Intersection studies approved for Cape Girardeau and JacksonPrompted by safety concerns, federal funds will be tapped for a traffic pattern analysis on two Cape Girardeau County locations with an eye toward solutions. Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) gave the green light in mid-August to...
New Broadway Bistro will be three businesses in oneA new business coming to Cape Girardeau aims to be a one-stop shop for food, vintage products and event space alike. Ken Murphy, general manager of the upcoming Broadway Bistro and Vintage Trade, said he expanded upon his initial idea of just being...
Flooding causes culvert replacement in Cape Girardeau CountyAugust rains and flooding have caused Cape Girardeau County officials to deal with multiple reports of washed-out roads and culverts. For County Road 392 near the Bollinger/Cape Girardeau County line, commissioners recently approved an "emergency"...
Snake Road to close for fall migrationForest Service Road No. 345 in Southern Illinois, also known as Snake Road, will be closed Friday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Oct. 30, due to animal migration. Shawnee National Forest officials close the 2.5-mile-long road biannually to ensure safe...
Did you know: Southeast Missouri's unusual animalsFor the most part, Southeast Missouri's wild critters aren't too exotic. Armadillos, the occasional feral hog and seemingly prehistoric alligator gar in the Mississippi River are about as wild as the wildlife gets in the region. The recent capture...
Panel discusses child health, gun violence3"How do we talk to our children about gun violence?" was among the many questions answered by a panel of child health experts from around the state at Ask Us Anything, an event by Show Me Strong Kids of the University of Missouri, hosted locally...
Rep. Jason Smith impressed by Scott City rice, fertilizer businesses26U.S. Rep. Jason Smith toured two Scott City businesses Tuesday, Aug. 29, during the annual farm tour of the congressional district he represents. He started out at Inland Cape Rice Co. to view its mill and later toured various sites belonging to...
Sikeston-area beauty shop glows up, becomes Cape Girardeau spaHalie Belt worked as a medical assistant for seven years. It could be quite the hectic environment and she wanted to work in a more relaxing, inviting industry. "Working in the medical field was the complete opposite of that, so that's somewhat what...
Property tax rates to increase in Jackson School District6The Jackson School District Board of Education voted 6-1 to increase property tax rates for 2023 at a special meeting Tuesday, Aug. 29. Matt Lacy, the district's chief financial officer, reported the rate will increase from $3.7998 to $3.8032 per...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools reveals 'Portrait of a Graduate'3Cape Girardeau Public Schools administrators laid out the district's "Portrait of a Graduate" at the Monday, Aug. 28, meeting of the Board of Education. Brice Beck, the district's assistant superintendent of Academic Services, said the "portrait...
Local Realtor executive on NAR chief's sudden resignationCalling the allegations "serious and concerning", Southeast Missouri REALTORS association executive Terry Baker has commented on the sudden exit this week of National Association of REALTORS president Larry Parcell. Chicago-based NAR self-identifies...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/31/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Aug. 24, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Cape Girardeau school board votes to hold property tax rates steadyCape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members voted to not increase the property tax rates for 2023. The district's chief financial officer, Lindsey Dudek, said the board's decision was upholding a promise made to voters regarding the...
Experts advise autonomy for autistic children at Cape Girardeau panelThe key to parenting autistic children, a group of Missouri health experts said, is to teach them how to learn skills for themselves. Three specialists visited Morning Star Behavioral Associates in Cape Girardeau on Monday, Aug. 28, to present...
8 foot alligators are not allowed; a list of 16 animals or animal types you can't keep in Cape Girardeau without registering them with the police2Cape Girardeau police retrieved an alligator hatchling that was on the loose last weekend. That quirky discovery, along with media coverage and social media interest, led to the wider public knowledge that it is indeed legal to own an alligator in...
Fire hydrant maintenance to be conducted in JacksonResidents of Jackson may experience cloudy or discolored water as city officials conduct fire hydrant maintenance in coming days. Personnel will flow test and maintain more than 200 fire hydrants this fall. City officials will be flowing hydrants...
Local authors coming to Cape Girardeau Public LibraryCape Girardeau Public Library will be holding a local author fair Saturday, Sept. 2. The local author fair will be from 1 until 3:30 p.m. in Hirsch Community Rooms. Guests will get to know local authors and their books while also learning about...
Highway 77 in Cape, Scott counties reduced for pavement improvements1Highway 77 in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties -- from Highway 25 to U.S. 61 near Morley, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder repairs and overlay the roadway. The work will...
Local News 8/29/23Cape Girardeau City Council election season starts Sept. 2511Want to serve on Cape Girardeau City Council? The election process will soon begin. Nominating petitions for 2024 election for Wards 3, 4 and 5 will be available in the Office of the City Clerk starting Monday, Sept. 25. Candidates must have the...
Keeping it in the family BBQ in Scott County1Mini Farm Mafia BBQ Food Truck & Catering, not only boasts one of the longer names for a local entrepreneurial enterprise, but owner and pitmaster Jeff Long said he has one of the lengthiest mobile units, too. "Our trailer from tip-to-tip is 34 to...
Jessica Livingston is breaking barriers in local construction5With the annual commemoration of Labor Day fast approaching, gainfully-employed work in this post-pandemic era may take many forms. Jessica Livingston is involved in a hands-on business, and she loves it. Livingston, 36, works in construction, and...
Rhodes to build new Cape Girardeau store8PAJCO Holdings will soon begin building its 31st Rhodes convenience store and its eighth in Cape Girardeau. Demolition of a building at 2146 William St. near Town Plaza Shopping Center was completed last week which will be the site of the new...
Most read 8/24/23Take a look inside the stripped-down old courthouse in Jackson3The former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is stripped down. Demolition crews began ripping apart the interior of the building in March. Penzel Construction workers removed drywall and dropped ceilings, even all the electric...
Most read 8/24/23Texting while driving ban takes effect next week7Distracted driving will be officially banned in Missouri starting Monday, Aug. 28, when the Siddens Bening Hands Free Law takes effect. Senate Bill 398 passed both houses of the state General Assembly in the last week of regular session in May but...