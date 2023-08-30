Babe Ruth World Series brought great baseball to Cape Girardeau

Editorial

Even without the storybook ending, the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series held earlier this month at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau was a resounding success. That one of the local teams, Southeast Tropics, won the title is the icing on top.

Southeast Missouri is home to lots of sports activities, from the gridiron to the pitch, court to tee box, but the diamond is this region's crown jewel. Baseball is king here, and so it was fitting that one of the region's biggest baseball boosters, Michael Minner of Charleston, Missouri, was able to lure this year's World Series to Capaha Park.

Kudos to Minner for the vision to host the tournament and the organizational ability to execute an event that drew teams and fans from around the world.

The weeklong tournament showcased outstanding baseball, and we'll be hearing some of the names in coming years as these young people progress along their athletic career, first within the collegiate ranks and then, perhaps, at the professional level.

Thanks to all those who supported the event, including local volunteers and businesses and the Babe Ruth League organization.

Congratulations to all the players who earned their way into the tournament. We are confident their memories will last a lifetime.