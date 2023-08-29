News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
New Beta Club Officers Elected at Guardian Angel School
The start of a new school year brought change to the Jr. Beta Club at Guardian Angel School in Oran, MO. Jr. Beta had its first meeting of the new school year on Thursday, August 24. New officers were elected: President-Kasyn Seabaugh; Vice President-Harper Gadberry; Secretary-Elaina Hahn; Treasurer-Adisyn Seabaugh; Chaplain-Dylan Levan; and Peace Keeper-Rylie Priggel.
The Jr. Beta Club consists of students in grades 5-8. The Jr. Beta sponsors several events throughout the school year. For fundraising, they sponsor the Haunted Library at the Halloween Carnival, sell candy grams for Christmas and Valentine's Day, sell Beta snacks, and run the March Madness bracket challenge. The money raised is used to buy an item for the Guardian Angel dinner auction and help support Guardian Angel school mission projects. For fun, they sponsor the Easter egg hunt for the younger students as well as have Beta week during National Beta Week. During this week long event, they have fun events like twin day, crazy hair day, etc. and take a Beta field trip.
Beta Club recognizes academic achievement, nurtures character building, promotes leadership skills and encourages students to do service for others.
