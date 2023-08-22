Rotary donates to school for feminine Hygiene products

Three Local Rotary Clubs Come Together to Empower Cape

Girardeaus Female Students at the Start of the New School Year

The Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation Receives $1,500 Rotary District 6060 Empowering Girls Gift funds to provide low-income students with FREE Feminine Hygiene Products

Cape Girardeau, MO  9am August 21st,2023: The Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service, Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau County and The Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau joined together to present The Cape Girardeau

Public School Foundation with a combined donation of $1,500.00 to assist local students with access to FREE

Feminine Hygiene Products. Rotary District 6060 offered member clubs the opportunity to compete for $500

Empowering Girls Gift funds for their local communities. Three local Rotary Clubs decided, rather than compete

for funds for separate projects, to share resources and work together with one common goal to achieve greater

impact than if any club had worked alone on separate agendas.

Our Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service thinks of ourselves as a TEAM. When we expanded that idea to include other Rotary Clubs in our

community  we realized that we have many brothers and sisters with shared interests and common goals, and

that the best way to compete for grants and complete meaningful projects in our community is to work together,

said Lauren Anne Cole, Board Member of the Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service  Empowering Girls

Grant Writer. Its been such a joy and inspiration working with so many wonderful Rotarians  TEAMWORK

makes the DREAM WORK!

Amy McDonald, Executive Director of the Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation said, Thank you to all these

groups of Rotarians, working together to support our female students.

The Cape Girardeau 63 School District has 11 schools, educating over 4,200 Students. Rotary clubs will be working

with Amy McDonald, Executive Director of the Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation. This Rotary 2023

Empowering Girls Gift project aims to improve the health and well-being of local girls. Our gift will provide

necessary menstrual products to female student, specifically through school counselors and school nurses, to

minimize waste and provide any education needed to use the donated items safely and effectively.

Rotary International; We are People of Action. Our global network of 1.4 million neighbors, friends and leaders

volunteer their skills and resources to solve issues and address community needs. Rotary members believe that

we share a responsibility to take action to improve our communities. Join us, so that we can make an even bigger

impact  TOGETHER!