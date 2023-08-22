Sikeston Resident Receives 2023 Missouri Prairie Foundation Award
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
CONTACT: Hayley Howard, 636-303-7418 or outreach@moprairie.org
Missouri Prairie Foundation Bestows 2023 Awards
Web link: https://moprairie.org/2023/08/22/missouri-prairie-foundation-bestows-2023-awards...
The 57-year-old prairie conservation organization and land trust honored champions of prairie and native plant conservation on August 19 during its Annual Dinner in Columbia, Missouri. Awardees hail from Kansas City, Morrisville and Sikeston, Missouri; Edwardsville and Maeystown, Illinois; and Lawrence, Kansas.
Sikeston, MO (August 22, 2023)The Missouri Prairie Foundations Annual Dinner, held on August 19, 2023, is a celebration of Missouris prairie legacy. During the event, the 57-year-old prairie conservation organization and land trust paid tribute to six awardees.
Missouris remaining prairies are rare and priceless treasures, said David Young, Missouri Prairie Foundation President. Protecting and promoting them requires dedication and commitment from many people. Our award program recognizes individuals who have made or are making a positive difference in the conservation of the regions prairie legacy and in the promotion or protection of native plants.
The Missouri Prairie Foundation 2023 awardees are:
2023 Donald M. Christisen Prairie Volunteer of the Year: Clifftop of Maeystown, Illinois
The nonprofit Clifftop organization has, as an all-volunteer group, protected some of the rarest original prairie habitats in southeastern Illinois, including blufftop prairies, and also carries out important land stewardship, outreach, and education. Clifftop was founded in 2006 and stands for Conserving Lands In Farm, Forest, Talus, Or Prairie. The organizations mission is to promote the protection of the Mississippi River bluffs corridor in Monroe, Randolph, and St. Clair Counties, Illinois. Clifftop works with private landowners, county, state, federal, and non-governmental agencies to slow or stem threats to southeastern Illinois bluff lands and keep them productive, healthy, and beautiful. Clifftop owns five preserves totaling 1,140 acres and stewards them with prescribed burns, brush clearing, trail maintenance, and control of invasive plants. The group also holds workshops and seminars on the regions natural history, wildlife, and land stewardship practices. Clifftop organizes field tripson-the-ground and up-the-bluffsto help more people appreciate the natural splendor of the region, and carries out many other outreach and educational activities. Learn more at www.clifftopalliance.org.
2023 William A. Davit Prairie Communicator of the Year: Julie Farstad of Kansas City, Missouri
Julie Farstad brings the beauty, joy, and benefits of native plants to her Marlborough neighborhood in Kansas City. Paint is her medium, and her passion is grounded in the ecology and elegance of native plants and her fierce determination for an equitable worldin all neighborhoods. Farstad is a professor at the Kansas City Art Institute where she is Co-Chair of the Painting Department. Outside of work, she raises thousands of native plants and gives them away to neighbors at a lemonade-style stand in her yard. She also began a public art project called Flowers for Marlborough. With the permission of landowners, Julie has painted beautiful native plants on the boarded-up windows of abandoned houses in her neighborhood. In 2022, Farstad and the Missouri Prairie Foundation partnered on a project that involved her creation of beautiful native plant murals on bridge underpasses adjacent to Rachel Morado Plaza. She also held numerous art workshops for children and adults in her neighborhood and held three native plant painting events at Marlborough Elementary School. Farstad has fostered new connections among her neighbors through their love of native plants. Her work honors the legacy of the people who first called this now urban region home and honors its current residents. Learn more in this KCUR story about Farstads murals here.
2023 Dick Dawson Prairie Pioneer of the Year: Rick Means of Morrisville, Missouri
More than 20 years ago, Rick Means restored 40 acres of a field completely covered in eastern red cedar back to a dazzling, ever-changing carpet of wildflowers. This was no ordinary field. Means had an inkling that this was a very special place, and he was right. He worked at the Local 101 Hoisting Trust in Polk County, just south of Bolivar. The Trust owned a 40-acre tract of land adjacent to its training center, which had grown up into eastern red cedar, but a few prairie plants were present, providing clues to the original landscape of the area. Means single-handedly went to work clearing the cedars. He also carried out many annual prescribed burns on the property, and his restoration work was transformational. In 2020, Rick learned that the Trust was going to sell the land, and, fearing that it might be developed, contacted the Missouri Prairie Foundation, which was able to purchase the tract, now known as Schuette Prairie, that same year. Means is not a biologist, which makes his actions all the more impressive. He knew this was a special place, and, thanks to his initiative, hard work, and perseverancewhich are all hallmarks of a pioneerhe made sure this prairie was protected.
2022 Bill T. Crawford Prairie Professional of the Year Award: Courtney Masterson of Lawrence, Kansas
Courtney Masterson is an ecologist and the Executive Director of the nonprofit Native Lands Restoration Collaborative in northeastern Kansas. Under her leadership, the Collaborative engages in prairie restoration with a particular focus on community education. Masterson earned a Masters degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology from the University of Kansas. She has been teaching ecology, biology, environmental science, and field botany at local colleges and in community settings for more than 10 years. Known and admired for her emphasis on the importance of human relationship to the prairie, when Masterson leads prairie hikes, she often introduces plants to the crowd like they are old friends, sharing information about their edible and medicinal value as well as their historical relationships to humans. Masterson has spearheaded innovative restoration projects in northeastern Kansas that have made a tremendous positive ecological impact. She also regularly leads controlled burns on many prairie sites in the winter. Through volunteer work days on these projects, she educates the community and helps volunteers develop skills to become stewards of the land themselves.
The August 19 program also included the announcement of two awards from the Missouri Prairie Foundations 23-year-old Grow Native! program:
2023 Grow Native! Native Plant Pioneer: Mike Reed of Sikeston, Missouri
This award recognizes individuals whose past work has been foundational to the advancement of the native plant industry and movement. The 2023 award recognizes Mike Reed. Before he retired this year, Reed worked as a fisheries biologist for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), first in St Louis and then in Cape Girardeau. His work over more than 20 years, however, included much more than fisheries. He also promoted the use and culture of appropriate native aquatic and wetland plants for MDC-managed wetlands and impoundments. Reed learned how to propagate and establish native plants for wetlands. He applied that knowledge, working largely behind the scenes, with MDC staff to establish native plantings on MDC areas. One poignant example of Mikes pioneering work is the use of native plantings of emergents, such as pickerel weed, around the edges of Cape Girardeau City Park lakes to reduce nuisance Canada geese issues. This model has been successfully emulated in Columbia, at Stephens Park Lake. Reed worked diligently with the interdisciplinary team that carried out the renovation and redesign of portions of MDCs Duck Creek Conservation Area in Missouris Bootheel. This visionary re-design of an MDC intensively managed wetland area included adding multiple water depths and integrating desirable native plantings. These units have become a showcase of progressive wetland design.
2023 Grow Native! Native Plant Protector: Neal Humke of Edwardsville, Illinois
To enjoy the benefits of native plants in the native plant industry, the original habitat of native plants must be protected. For this reason, in 2020, the Grow Native! program created the Grow Native! Native Plant Protector Award. Neal Humke is the Fire and Stewardship Manager for the L-A-D Foundation, a private operating foundation founded by the late Leo A. Drey. The Foundation is dedicated to the responsible management of Pioneer Forest in Missouris Ozarks and also acquires and preserves outstanding areas of natural, geologic, cultural, or historic interest. Humke has supported the Foundations prescribed fire and stewardship activities since 2009 as a partner and contractor, and he joined the full-time staff in 2014. One important project is the restoration of the shortleaf pine-oak woodland at the Virgin Pine/Randolph tract along Highway 19. Humke supported the first reintroduction of fire at this site in 2009, while working for a partner agency, and has continued to expand and improve the restoration project. As a result of his fire management leadership, the woodland structure has improved, shortleaf pine is regenerating, and the herbaceous understory has returned with increased richness and diversity. During Humkes tenure, the Foundations fire operations have grown to include management of igneous woodlands and glades, fens, rare plant populations, and other woodland sites covering more than 3,000 acres. Humke also routinely locates species of conservation concern and important natural communities, continues to hone his botanical skills, and is helping with the first systematic natural features inventory of Pioneer Forest.
The Missouri Prairie Foundation is a 57-year-old membership organization and land trust that protects and restores prairie and other native grasslands through acquisition, management, education, and support of prairie research. The organization currently owns 32 properties totaling 4,400 acres of prairie across the state, and, with partners, inspires the conservation of thousands more. The Missouri Prairie Foundation, home to the Grow Native! native plant education and marketing program, also administers the Missouri Invasive Plant Council.
Comments
-
SEMO's John Kraemer discusses prolonged heat1With a National Weather Service excessive heat warning in effect through 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, for an 11-county area of Southeast Missouri, including Cape Girardeau, Perry and Scott counties, the Southeast Missourian reached out to an expert from...
-
New dialing procedure for 573 area code3Missouri Public Service Commission officials have released instructions for 10-digit local dialing as part of the preparation process for a new area code in the region. The 235 area code will soon be added as an overlay to the 573 region. An overlay...
-
Saxony Lutheran High School student enjoys having mom at school every dayFor most high school students, being summoned to the assistant principal's office in the first week of school might be bad news. But when the call came for senior Annie Adams to report to the office, she wasn't in trouble. In fact, she was laughing...
-
Upcoming business bringing new kind of bar to Broadway4The first tenant taking up residence in the former Broadway Theatre was officially revealed Tuesday, Aug. 22. Michelle Latham, an insurance agent in Cape Girardeau, announced her plans for an upscale bourbon lounge. Latham said the lounge, Bourbon +...
-
City buildings to be used as cooling shelters2As Cape Girardeau County is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Friday Aug. 25, city buildings are open as cooling shelters to citizens. City of Cape Girardeau public facilities -- mainly Osage Centre, City Hall, Shawnee Park Center and...
-
Foul territory: Second-place team chunks trophies into pond5Anglers fishing in the pond at Capaha Park may catch some trophies. No, not a record catfish or bucketmouth bass and not even a first-place winner. If snagged, these trophies would be for second place -- in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series. After...
-
Oak Ridge Boys coming back to SEMO District Fair1The Oak Ridge Boys have been a household name with hits such as "Elvira", "Bobbie Sue" and "Thank God for Kids". Some of the faces have changed over time, but the band has been together for a half-century and has a special bond of brotherhood,...
-
Second annual Riverfront Fall Festival set for Oct. 21Riverfront Fall Festival will be Saturday, Oct. 21, in downtown Cape Girardeau. This will be the second year Visit Cape has held this festival. It will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m., with activities taking place in the Kellerman Foundation...
-
-
SEMO pep rally to be at Cape Riverfront MarketSoutheast Missouri State University will hold a pep rally at Cape Riverfront Market on Saturday, Aug. 26. According to a news release, the rally is sponsored by Old Town Cape in partnership with SEMO Athletics and will be from 8 a.m. to noon on the...
-
Multiple fatalities in separate accidents in Southeast MissouriState Highway Patrol has responded to a pair of deadly area crashes in the past week that claimed three lives. Robert L. Collette, 78, of Doniphan, Missouri, died Sunday, Aug. 20, when his 1998 Ford Ranger crossed the center line of state Highway...
-
NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge repairsNorthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County -- from mile marker 92.8 to mile marker 93.4 -- will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make bridge repairs, a MoDOT news release...
-
Local News 8/22/23Keith Boeller retires from Chateau Girardeau1Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Cape Retirement Community, also known as Chateau Girardeau Retirement Community, is retiring Monday, Jan. 1. Boeller has led the continuing care retirement community -- which features independent living, assisted...
-
Local News 8/22/23Local author Mark Bliss to sign novels during Tunes at TwilightAuthor, retired Southeast Missourian reporter and City Council member Mark Bliss will sign copies of his second Elmwood Mystery novel "Grounded in Murder", as well as his inaugural novel "Foul Rising" at Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight at 6 p.m....
-
-
Three appointed to Cape municipal panelsCape Girardeau City Council members voted to appoint three people to municipal panels at their meeting Monday, Aug. 21. Council members appointed Nathaniel Saverino to Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board; Gerald W. Jones II to Planning...
-
SEMO offering program to help locals become substitute teachers14A new group of substitute teachers ready to aid area schools has completed a Southeast Missouri State University program as part of the Missouri Approved Substitute Training initiative. "There is an extreme need not only for qualified teachers but...
-
-
Old Town Cape restores Community Garden in downtown Cape1Old Town Cape has partnered with Rotary Clubs to revitalize and restore Old Town Cape Community Garden, previously known as SEMO Scholarship Garden. "We have partnered with two local Rotary Clubs to ensure a sustainable, organic garden with proper...
-
Jackson's Taylor Twins Memorial Garden receives honorTaylor Twins Memorial Garden, honoring two Jackson sisters who were born 100 years ago this year, has been inducted into Grow Native! Native Gardens of Excellence program, according to an Aug. 10 news release from Missouri Prairie Foundation. The...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Aug. 21, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the proposed 2023 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue,...
-
Most read 8/21/23Ruggieri closes Gabriel's, to open new concept in downtown Cape Girardeau4Gabriel's Food + Wine, 127 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, shuttered Sunday, Aug. 20. "After six years, we are closing our doors," according to a post on the Italian restaurant's Facebook page. "It's time to brainstorm something new," said owner...
-
Nell Holcomb honors long-serving librarian2On Thursday evening, Aug. 17, Pat Nelson moved through her library smiling, laughing and greeting family and friends as well as former students and colleagues. To say it was Nelson's library was true because even though it existed within the walls...
-
Disaster assistance offered after flood1A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be established Monday, Aug. 21, at the Bollinger County Health Center on Highway 51 North in Marble Hill, Missouri, to help victims of the recent flooding in Bollinger County. The MARC will be open from 1...
-
SEMO introduces new education master's programSoutheast Missouri State University has introduced a new master's degree program. The Master of Arts in Exceptional Child Education is designed to provide tools and methods for educators to work with students with special needs in their classrooms....
-
Cape Council to consider several appointments MondayCape Girardeau City Council members will appoint members to several municipal panels -- Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board, Planning and Zoning Commission and University of Missouri Extension Council -- at their meeting Monday, Aug. 21....
-
City of Cape Girardeau to open Jefferson ParkCity of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, to celebrate completion of Jefferson Park, located behind Jefferson...
-
Photo Gallery 8/19/23Chaffee German Days
-
-
Most read 8/18/23Motorist killed on I-55 in Cape Girardeau CountyA 31-year-old Alabama woman, Caitlin E. Shimakonis, was killed Wednesday, Aug. 16, when her vehicle ran off northbound Interstate 55 and overturned at the 116.4 mile marker near Oak Ridge. Shimakonis of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was driving a 1998...
-
Most read 8/17/23Jason Smith 'confident' following latest Trump indictment55Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith's support for former President Donald Trump remains unwavering despite a fourth criminal indictment handed out earlier this week. Smith, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, suggested the...
-
Most read 8/16/23Cape Girardeau officials hold public hearing on portion of West Park Mall redevelopment incentives package17Cape Girardeau City Council members began the process of considering a Community Improvement District to aid in redeveloping West Park Mall at a public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 15. Representatives of River City Centre LLC asked for the CID hearing as...
-
-
Most read 8/15/23$2.8 million Missouri Lotto winner sold in Cape GirardeauA customer at Phillips 66 at 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau has won $2.8 million playing Missouri Lotto. The winning ticket sold for the Saturday, Aug. 12, drawing matched all six numbers. The winning combination was 5, 6, 9, 32, 36 and 40. The...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.