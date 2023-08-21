TBY expo to offer fun, information for 50-plus residents
Fun and fellowship will collide with valuable health screenings and information at The Best Years Active Living Expo on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
The event, presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System, will include health screenings, mammograms and a workshop on cancer prevention. PC Medical Centers will sponsor a discussion on avoiding joint surgery.
Workshops will focus on various areas family history, Marybeth Niederkorn; life in rural America, Victor Wilburn; avoiding travel scams, Elite Travel Inc.; and beginner and container gardening, master gardener Anne Foust.
Demonstrations will include ballroom dancing by Cape Ballroom and cardio drumming by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.
The Best Years is a rustmedia publication focusing on events and topics in Southeast Missouri related to the 50-plus age demographic.
Jamie Phillips, rustmedia project and event manager, said The Best Years is excited to partner with Saint Francis Healthcare System on the expo event.
"The Active Living Expo is a great opportunity for community members to come together to grow, learn and enjoy each other's company," Phillips said. "It truly embraces what The Best Years publication is all about, which is living well during the years of retirement."
This will be the sixth year for the expo, and this year's event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.
For more information, visit www.expo.semissourian.com.
We hope to see you there.
Comments
-
Column (8/21/23)Corporate mergers are under attack, but not on your behalfLast month, the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) published a draft of proposed new guidelines for mergers and acquisitions. Sounds like a problem reserved for people who sit in board rooms, right? Not exactly. Such...
-
-
Column (8/19/23)Abortion, a sickness in our national soulThe resounding defeat of Issue 1 in a statewide vote in Ohio is rightly seen as a repudiation of pro-life forces and cause for soul-searching in the movement. The initiative, which would have raised the threshold vote for amending the state...
-
Column (8/19/23)2023 Annual State of the City -- Part 2, InfrastructureJust as public safety is a source of interest and concern for Cape Girardeau, so is its infrastructure. Issues such as potholes, street flooding, safe drinking water and reliable sewer systems impact our quality of life and economic viability. I'll...
-
Editorial (8/18/23)Good luck to all on a successful school yearFeel that? No, not the pleasant cool evenings of this week, a (likely) false promise that fall is just around the corner. We're speaking of the energy, excitement and enthusiasm that comes with the beginning of each school year. Public and private...
-
-
Column (8/17/23)How small donors have become dividing force in politicsThere's an approach to political questions that the conservative in me rebels against. Let's call it the "You can't have too much of a good thing" fallacy. Virtually every popular idea in American life has cheerleaders for this fallacy. You've...
-
Column (8/17/23)How Eric Adams vindicated immigration restrictionismThe public intellectual Irving Kristol famously said that the definition of a neoconservative is "a liberal who has been mugged by reality." By the same token, the definition of a convert to immigration restrictionism is a big-city mayor dealing...
-
Column (8/16/23)Why I'm teaching my son to meditateIt was my fifth-grade teacher, Sister Patricia, who first introduced me to meditation. She guided the whole class in a session where our focus was on God. A few years later my high school creative writing teacher would also use meditation in the...
-
Editorial (8/16/23)Congratulations to Danny Essner on Volunteer of the Year recognitionCape Girardeau's Danny Essner was recognized last month as the Volunteer of the Year by Missouri Main Street Connection Inc., a statewide not-for-profit focused on preservation-based economic development. If you've been in the area for any length of...
-
-
Column (8/15/23)Who will say no more to the current madness?Britain slept in the 1930s as an inevitable war with Hitler loomed. A lonely Winston Churchill had only a few courageous partners to oppose the appeasement and incompetence of his conservative colleague Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. One of the...
-
-
Editorial (8/14/23)Reasonable discussions on future of West Park MallReasonable people sometimes disagree. That scenario is playing out in Cape Girardeau as a group of local developers is asking for significant incentives to redevelop West Park Mall, and some in the city's business community question the requested...
-
Editorial (8/11/23)Babe Ruth World Series will be great event in Cape GirardeauThere's a significant event taking place in Cape Girardeau next week. The Babe Ruth World Series for 16- to 18-year-old players will be held in Cape Girardeau. The week-long tournament features some of the top teams and players in the world,...
-
Letter (8/10/23)Get creative on street repairsWhen the subject of discussion is street repairs in the City of Cape Girardeau, most in the community would agree: It's time for our mayor, city council members and city management to be creative and think outside the box to address this issue. Even...
-
Editorial (8/9/23)Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off week of fun, community impactEvery community has their marquee events. For Sikeston, Missouri, there are few that come close to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. The annual bull-riding, calf-roping and music-listening affair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 9, and will continue...
-
Editorial (8/7/23)Opportunities to serve your city through a board or commissionThere are many ways to serve your community. Not-for-profits. Church groups. Civic clubs. Even running for public office. Additionally, there's an opportunity some may not have previously considered: Serving on a local government board or...
-
-
Editorial (8/4/23)Cape Catfish looking to reel in championship of Prospect LeagueSoutheast Missourians love their baseball, and the Cape Catfish have not disappointed this year. In the first half of the Prospect League season, the Catfish rolled to not only a sizable Prairie Land Division lead but also a percentage-points lead...
-
Editorial (8/2/23)Editorial: Enjoy Missouri's 'Back-to-School' sales tax holiday this weekendWe're only a few weeks away from the start of a new school year for most of the area's students, and this weekend there's an opportunity to save on many key purchases with Missouri's "Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday". Starting Friday and continuing...
-
-
Editorial (7/31/23)University makes the right call in removing state champion treeA state champion tree on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus has been cut down due to safety reasons. The university recently announced the centuries-old state American beech tree had a non-curable root fungus. One of the tree's...
-
Editorial (7/28/23)Russian military's crimes against humanity cannot standIt's unclear what exactly prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine in February 2022. What is clear is that he is directing and allowing Russian troops to commit atrocities and war crimes against the...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.