TBY expo to offer fun, information for 50-plus residents

Editorial

Fun and fellowship will collide with valuable health screenings and information at The Best Years Active Living Expo on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The event, presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System, will include health screenings, mammograms and a workshop on cancer prevention. PC Medical Centers will sponsor a discussion on avoiding joint surgery.

Workshops will focus on various areas  family history, Marybeth Niederkorn; life in rural America, Victor Wilburn; avoiding travel scams, Elite Travel Inc.; and beginner and container gardening, master gardener Anne Foust.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Demonstrations will include ballroom dancing by Cape Ballroom and cardio drumming by Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department.

The Best Years is a rustmedia publication focusing on events and topics in Southeast Missouri related to the 50-plus age demographic.

Jamie Phillips, rustmedia project and event manager, said The Best Years is excited to partner with Saint Francis Healthcare System on the expo event.

"The Active Living Expo is a great opportunity for community members to come together to grow, learn and enjoy each other's company," Phillips said. "It truly embraces what The Best Years publication is all about, which is living well during the years of retirement."

This will be the sixth year for the expo, and this year's event will be from 8 a.m. to noon at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, 777 Main St. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

For more information, visit www.expo.semissourian.com.

We hope to see you there.