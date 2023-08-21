News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-21-23
Lord Jesus, thank you for giving us peace even in the most troubling times. Amen.
SEMO offering program to help locals become substitute teachersA new group of substitute teachers ready to aid area schools has completed a Southeast Missouri State University program as part of the Missouri Approved Substitute Training initiative. "There is an extreme need not only for qualified teachers but...
Old Town Cape restores Community Garden in downtown CapeOld Town Cape has partnered with Rotary Clubs to revitalize and restore Old Town Cape Community Garden, previously known as SEMO Scholarship Garden. "We have partnered with two local Rotary Clubs to ensure a sustainable, organic garden with proper...
Jackson's Taylor Twins Memorial Garden receives honorTaylor Twins Memorial Garden, honoring two Jackson sisters who were born 100 years ago this year, has been inducted into Grow Native! Native Gardens of Excellence program, according to an Aug. 10 news release from Missouri Prairie Foundation. The...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Aug. 21, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Public hearing n Hearing to consider the proposed 2023 Parks and Recreation, General Revenue,...
Nell Holcomb honors long-serving librarian2On Thursday evening, Aug. 17, Pat Nelson moved through her library smiling, laughing and greeting family and friends as well as former students and colleagues. To say it was Nelson's library was true because even though it existed within the walls...
Disaster assistance offered after flood1A Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) will be established Monday, Aug. 21, at the Bollinger County Health Center on Highway 51 North in Marble Hill, Missouri, to help victims of the recent flooding in Bollinger County. The MARC will be open from 1...
SEMO introduces new education master's programSoutheast Missouri State University has introduced a new master's degree program. The Master of Arts in Exceptional Child Education is designed to provide tools and methods for educators to work with students with special needs in their classrooms....
Cape Council to consider several appointments MondayCape Girardeau City Council members will appoint members to several municipal panels -- Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board, Planning and Zoning Commission and University of Missouri Extension Council -- at their meeting Monday, Aug. 21....
City of Cape Girardeau to open Jefferson ParkCity of Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21, to celebrate completion of Jefferson Park, located behind Jefferson...
Pemiscot County man killed on Missouri Route 25Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the 38th highway death thus far in 2023 on Thursday, Aug. 17, as 43-year-old Brian D. James of Bragg City, Missouri, died in a two-vehicle crash on southbound state Route 25 in White Oak in Dunklin County. The...
Photo Gallery 8/19/23Chaffee German Days
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 21, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 City Hall Communications report n City council Items for discussion nAppearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Consent Agenda Review Consent agenda n...
Concerns raised about wait times as millions lose Medicaid access4JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- As millions of Medicaid recipients face the potential loss of health coverage for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic, state call centers are getting inundated with questions from people needing help. In some cases,...
Serenade coming to Riverfront Park1Visit Cape, the former Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau, has announced American Serenade, a riverboat with a 180-passenger capacity, is slated to be docked from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park....
Sikeston band brings hard rock to areaBlind Velvet band members said they do not really know where their band name came from, but they have multiple stories they tell when asked for its origin. The version Alan "Big Al" Newton, the band's vocalist, tells has it coming from the book...
Motorist killed on I-55 in Cape Girardeau CountyA 31-year-old Alabama woman, Caitlin E. Shimakonis, was killed Wednesday, Aug. 16, when her vehicle ran off northbound Interstate 55 and overturned at the 116.4 mile marker near Oak Ridge. Shimakonis of Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was driving a 1998...
Highway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for pavement workHighway 51 in Bollinger County from Highway 72 to the Perry County line will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs, a MoDOT news release said. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m....
SEMO professor Bodenheimer art exhibit opening this weekendCrisp Museum will host a display of selected works by artist Louise Bodenheimer in an exhibition titled "Hybrid", which she said is also an accurate description of her art practice. "Hybrid is a collection of previous and recent design, illustration...
Jason Smith 'confident' following latest Trump indictment51Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith's support for former President Donald Trump remains unwavering despite a fourth criminal indictment handed out earlier this week. Smith, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, suggested the...
Construction to begin soon on Brookwood Drive4Cape Girardeau Public Works officials are moving forward with projects to improve drainage along Sherwood and Brookwood drives. The work on the Sherwood portion of the project is scheduled to be complete by the first week of September. Public Works...
Cape museum hosts 'French Heritage' talk Saturday1Cape Girardeau Heritage Museum, formerly Cape River Heritage Museum, will host "French Heritage Corridor Presentation" at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. Tandy Thompson of St. Louis, ambassador of the French Heritage Corridor, is featured speaker....
Marble Hill church offers supplies, assistance for flood cleanupFirst Baptist Church in Marble Hill, Missouri, is offering supplies and assistance for cleanup to Bollinger County residents affected by flooding earlier this week. According to a Facebook post, the church at 502 Broadway St. has received a large...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-17-23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Aug. 14, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Cape Girardeau resident remembers when Babe Ruth baseball first came to town3With the arrival of the Babe Ruth World Series, a Cape Girardeau native is reminded of the youth league's early days in his hometown. Lewis Bock, 81, grew up across the street from Capaha Park, and playing baseball was a big part of his childhood....
Cape Girardeau officials hold public hearing on portion of West Park Mall redevelopment incentives package14Cape Girardeau City Council members began the process of considering a Community Improvement District to aid in redeveloping West Park Mall at a public hearing Tuesday, Aug. 15. Representatives of River City Centre LLC asked for the CID hearing as...
Most read 8/15/23$2.8 million Missouri Lotto winner sold in Cape GirardeauA customer at Phillips 66 at 3276 William St. in Cape Girardeau has won $2.8 million playing Missouri Lotto. The winning ticket sold for the Saturday, Aug. 12, drawing matched all six numbers. The winning combination was 5, 6, 9, 32, 36 and 40. The...
Beloved restaurant to close this month; owner switching gears4After 16 years, Gordonville Grill will close its doors to the public Thursday, Aug. 31. That isn't the end for the business, though; merely the end of it as a restaurant. "I started this restaurant with the intent of doing 15 years and then...
Overcoming adversity, Cape Girardeau woman has ice cream 'mobile'1Five 7 Treats literally may embody the words of a well-loved old rhyme: "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream!" Andrea Dienstbach, a 2006 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, is Five 7 Treats' food truck proprietor and makes no secret of...
Commerce Bank to close branch in Cape Girardeau4Commerce Bank has informed customers via U.S. mail it will permanently close its Cape North branch at 1800 Cape La Croix Road effective at the close of business Friday, Nov. 10. "We are exploring options for enhancements to our branch network in...