VFW Scholarship Programs
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Every year our local VFW Post 3838 offers Scholarships to our youth. This year the Patriot's Pen for 6th, 7th and 8th grade students 2023-24 theme is "How are you inspired by America?" Deadline for Essay is October 31st, and turned into at the VFW Post 1049 N Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau. For the 9th through 12th grade is the Voice of Democracy scholarship which themed "What are the greatest attributes of our Democracy?". This scholarship is typed and recorded, deadline is also October 31st. This is3-5 minutes, audio essay on a flash drive. Please complete all entry forms on both scholarships, if you need one you can find on the VFW website or contact your local VFW at 573-334-4438.
