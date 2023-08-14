Reasonable discussions on future of West Park Mall
Reasonable people sometimes disagree.
That scenario is playing out in Cape Girardeau as a group of local developers is asking for significant incentives to redevelop West Park Mall, and some in the city's business community question the requested amount.
To recap: River City Centre LLC locally owned and managed by Lucas Haley, Michael Williams and Ben Ressel, with additional investment from Matthew Mills, Natalie Riley and Steve Holden, a group with extensive experience across a wide swath of the country bought the mall in summer 2021. The group has proposed a redevelopment plan that would reconstruct the mall itself, in phases, and develop other retail/restaurant facilities on the perimeter of the 65-acre site. The developers say the comprehensive project will cost about $107 million. They have asked for an incentive package estimated to total about $49 million (not including financing costs) composed of up to $18 million in tax increment financing, $3 million in construction materials sales tax waivers, $100,000 in city fee waivers and about $28 million in tax benefits from a Community Improvement District and Transportation Development District.
Community Improvement District and Transportation Development District rules allow developers to increase sales and/or property taxes relating to a given project, with those taxes offsetting costs of the improvements to the property. These funds would come from shoppers who patronize stores at the development, not from city coffers.
A TIF plan calls for officials to determine baselines for sales tax and property tax revenue for a given project, as well as to establish rules around qualified, reimbursable expenses. Over a designated time, an increase in those revenues gets split equally between the project developers and the taxing districts. If the business is not successful and the tax collections fail to rise, there is no revenue to split. The full risk of the project is on the developer.
TIF commissioners voted to recommend the TIF portion of the plan to the City Council. They based their decision on two required criteria: Is the site blighted? Would the project be feasible "but for" the incentive? Yes, they said, the site is blighted. No, they contended, the project would not proceed without the incentive.
The disagreements began here.
The developers presented a blight study they commissioned that pointed to deterioration here and obsolescence there.
Some business leaders including Dan Drury, president of MidAmerica Hotels Corp., and Kevin Whitfield, president of Drury Southwest objected to the blight designation, especially with regard to the mall's parking lots. When the matter came before the TIF Commission, commissioner Adrienne Henry, who works for Drury Southwest, was the sole vote against the proposal. After the vote, she said finding the entire property to be blighted could "open the floodgates" to many such findings across the city.
The city subsequently approved the record plat of the development.
To date, those are the only official public actions municipal officials have taken. But, behind the scenes, at the municipal staff level, much is happening. City manager Kenneth Haskin said Thursday, Aug. 10, officials are negotiating details of the proposal, and that has been City Hall's position all along: Be patient. Give us time to work through this.
The next step in the process will be 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, when the city will hold a public hearing to discuss the Community Improvement District portion of the incentive package.
Reasonable people in the community the developers, elected and appointed officials, business leaders and engaged citizens have weighed in and will continue to do so. They have earnest and thoughtful concerns about the project and the future of the mall property (not to mention future developments of this scope).
Unfortunately, misinformation and misrepresentations have crept into these discussions. It's one thing to disagree. It's another to do so with misleading facts. We encourage everyone interested in the future of the mall to seek out the truth. Ask questions. Base opinions on facts, not social media chatter or other biased information.
What has been universal is the idea that West Park Mall has been an integral part of the city's retail base. It has become a shell of its former self. Without major investment, it will continue its downward spiral, which puts the city's existing tax base at risk.
What is obviously not universal, though, is unanimity on the scale of incentives to spur this type of economic development.
We encourage the city and the developers who have shown ambitious vision to come to reasonable terms, which will enable the mall project to move forward. If that agreement is reached, it will be a matter of celebration for the community.
Comments
-
Column (8/14/23)Let's talk about a radical budgetary changeFitch Ratings just downgraded the U.S. government's credit rating due in part to Congress's erosion in governance. Indeed, year after year, we see the same political theater unfold: last-minute deals, deficits and, all too often, the passage of...
-
Column (8/14/23)Hating Trump corrupts the liberal mediaHalf the country has no idea why the front page of Thursday's New York Post was so hilarious. That's because, thanks to the liberal media, half of the country still has no idea who Hunter Biden is, or why he is in trouble for raking in millions for...
-
-
-
Editorial (8/11/23)Babe Ruth World Series will be great event in Cape GirardeauThere's a significant event taking place in Cape Girardeau next week. The Babe Ruth World Series for 16- to 18-year-old players will be held in Cape Girardeau. The week-long tournament features some of the top teams and players in the world,...
-
Column (8/11/23)Biden's DOJ attacks the rights of defendantsDay by day, your right to speak freely is being robbed by the Biden administration. This time, Team Biden wants to gag defendants from criticizing government prosecutors. That's how courts are run in countries like Pakistan, Russia and North Korea....
-
Letter (8/10/23)Get creative on street repairsWhen the subject of discussion is street repairs in the City of Cape Girardeau, most in the community would agree: It's time for our mayor, city council members and city management to be creative and think outside the box to address this issue. Even...
-
Column (8/10/23)Trump and the failures of our populist passionsAmerica blew it. I generally support special prosecutor Jack Smith's indictments of Donald Trump. The classified documents case is open-and-shut, as far as I can tell. As for the charges dealing with the former president's attempt to steal the...
-
Editorial (8/9/23)Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off week of fun, community impactEvery community has their marquee events. For Sikeston, Missouri, there are few that come close to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. The annual bull-riding, calf-roping and music-listening affair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 9, and will continue...
-
-
Column (8/9/23)Most Americans want nothing to do with Hillary's 'village'Hillary Rodham Clinton can't say she didn't warn us. In a new 3,500-word essay on "The Weaponization of Loneliness" in The Atlantic, the former secretary of state and presidential candidate says her jejune 1996 book, "It Takes a Village", forecast...
-
-
Column (8/8/23)Two sets of laws for two AmericasTwo sets of laws now operate in an increasingly unrecognizable America. Consider the matter of unlawfully removing and storing classified papers. Donald Trump may go to prison for removing contested White House files to his home. So far, Joe Biden...
-
Editorial (8/7/23)Opportunities to serve your city through a board or commissionThere are many ways to serve your community. Not-for-profits. Church groups. Civic clubs. Even running for public office. Additionally, there's an opportunity some may not have previously considered: Serving on a local government board or...
-
-
Editorial (8/4/23)Cape Catfish looking to reel in championship of Prospect LeagueSoutheast Missourians love their baseball, and the Cape Catfish have not disappointed this year. In the first half of the Prospect League season, the Catfish rolled to not only a sizable Prairie Land Division lead but also a percentage-points lead...
-
Editorial (8/2/23)Editorial: Enjoy Missouri's 'Back-to-School' sales tax holiday this weekendWe're only a few weeks away from the start of a new school year for most of the area's students, and this weekend there's an opportunity to save on many key purchases with Missouri's "Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday". Starting Friday and continuing...
-
-
Editorial (7/31/23)University makes the right call in removing state champion treeA state champion tree on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus has been cut down due to safety reasons. The university recently announced the centuries-old state American beech tree had a non-curable root fungus. One of the tree's...
-
Editorial (7/28/23)Russian military's crimes against humanity cannot standIt's unclear what exactly prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade the sovereign nation of Ukraine in February 2022. What is clear is that he is directing and allowing Russian troops to commit atrocities and war crimes against the...
-
Editorial (7/26/23)Upcoming events provide opportunity for fun while doing goodThere are a couple events on the schedule where attendees can enjoy a good time while also helping others in our community. The sixth annual Dancing with the Show Me Stars will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Show Me Center. Based on the...
-
-
Editorial (7/24/23)Jackson shines during Homecomers weekThis is a big week for the Jackson community with the annual Homecomers festival. The five-day event kicks off Tuesday, July 25, and continues through Saturday, July 29, in uptown Jackson. There's a full lineup of entertainment each night. On...
-
Editorial (7/21/23)Cape mayor outlines what city is doing about public safetyThe world is full of filters. Social media image filters can create a movie-star version of a person. Water filters remove all kinds of impurities. Even self-imposed language filters can keep conversation on a suitable-for-many level. Filters can be...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.