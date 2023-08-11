Babe Ruth World Series will be great event in Cape Girardeau

Editorial

There's a significant event taking place in Cape Girardeau next week.

The Babe Ruth World Series for 16- to 18-year-old players will be held in Cape Girardeau. The week-long tournament features some of the top teams and players in the world, including: China, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, Aruba, Missouri, Indiana, Alabama, California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Virginia and Washington state.

Charleston Fighting Squirrels coach Michael Minner, a longtime leader in Southeast Missouri baseball, has spearheaded the effort in organizing the tournament and raised tens of thousands of dollars to bring it to Cape Girardeau.

"It's the first time the series has been in the eight-state Midwest Plains region since it came to Wellington, Kansas, in 1972," Minner recently told the Southeast Missourian.

Along with giving area fans exposure to some of the top baseball competition in the world, it's also an economic boon for Cape Girardeau. Minner said the numbers he's heard is the area will receive a $2 million to $4 million economic benefit from hosting the series.

On the opening night, Monday, Aug. 14, the tournament will honor the life of longtime area baseball supporter Terry Slattery.

Games will primarily be played at Capaha Field with some being played at Cape Central High School.

The Southeast Missourian will have coverage throughout the week, but we also hope to see you at the games.

Hats off to Minner and his team of volunteers for bringing this world-class event to Cape Girardeau.