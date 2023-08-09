Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off week of fun, community impact

Editorial

Every community has their marquee events. For Sikeston, Missouri, there are few that come close to the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

The annual bull-riding, calf-roping and music-listening affair kicks off Wednesday, Aug. 9, and will continue through Saturday evening, Aug. 12.

Now in its 71st year, the four-day rodeo draws tens of thousands to Sikeston each summer. Some come for the rodeo action, which is impressive. Others are there for the musical entertainment, with some of the biggest names in the business headlining the four-night event.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Speaking of music, this year's lineup is Riley Green (Wednesday), Travis Denning (Thursday, Aug. 10), JaRule + Ying Yang Twins (Friday, Aug. 11) and Whiskey Myers (Saturday, Aug. 12).

The rodeo is also big business for Sikeston and many area charities.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reported last year that the rodeo typically attracts 40,000 people each year, bringing in an estimated $6 million in revenue. The Jaycees have estimated that 23 jobs a year are created thanks to the rodeo. The Jaycees have also donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to area not-for-profits in recent years.

You can purchase tickets for the rodeo online at www.sikestonrodeo.com.

Congratulations to organizers on the years of success and community impact. We look forward to another fun week of rodeo action and high energy concerts at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.