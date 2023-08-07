Opportunities to serve your city through a board or commission

Editorial

There are many ways to serve your community. Not-for-profits. Church groups. Civic clubs. Even running for public office. Additionally, there's an opportunity some may not have previously considered: Serving on a local government board or commission.

Whether at the city or county level, these entities play an important role for our civic bodies. They study issues and make recommendations to our elected leaders. Many of the members are also some of the biggest community champions.

The City of Cape Girardeau is currently recruiting for several of its advisory board and commission positions. Among the openings that will be appointed in the coming months: Planning and Zoning Commission, where members review zoning changes, special-use permits, subdivision plats and other issues; Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Board, which oversees the operations of VisitCape and provide input on budgeting, marketing and strategic planning for the city's tourism bureau; Golf Course Advisory Board, which oversees the development of Jaycee Municipal Golf Course; Historic Preservation Commission, which makes recommendations on nominations for Local Historic District and Local Historic Landmark designations among other responsibilities related to historic properties in the city; Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, which reviews, promotes and investigates park facility issues; and the University of Missouri Extension Council of Cape Girardeau County, a group that works with the extension specialist on various programing in the area.

You can read more about the work of each board and when the deadlines are to apply in a story that recently appeared in the Southeast Missourian and online here.

We have great respect for those who volunteer their time to serve on these boards and commissions. They provide valuable input that helps make our community better. If you have personal or professional experience that would benefit these boards and commissions or others in the region, we hope you'll consider applying.