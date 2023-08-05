Trump's lies catch up

Letter to the Editor

The first of four counts of the second federal indictment of Donald Trump is "Conspiracy to Defraud the United States." This was highly predictable if one studied his well-established pattern of fraudulent behavior during all of his adult life.

In one of my past letters to the editor referring to Trump's life course, I narrated the story of how a young psychopath kept getting into serious legal trouble year after year, and his parents and relatives kept enabling him. After evaluating him psychiatrically, I predicted that he would end up in prison for life sooner or later. Sure enough, he committed a heinous crime and my prediction came true.

Fraudulent behaviors keep getting worse as sociopaths get older. Between 1970 and 2005, Trump gradually refined his antisocial skills. Like all psychopaths, he realized that if he repeated lies again and again appearing earnest, he could easily fool people. He became a consummate con artist and defrauding people became a way of life.

No wonder that over 50 years Trump was involved in more than 3,500 lawsuits and six bankruptcies. A large number of investors in his shady companies lost money, and he stiffed a lot of contractors. When they sued him, he counter-sued them. Trump "University" resulted in his having to reimburse "students" $25 million. This is but one of many disgusting examples of his fraudulent schemes.

Finally, Trump tried to defraud the American people. However, his lies finally caught up with him. As expected, his Karma is bearing fruit.

K.P.S. Kamath, Cape Girardeau