Prayer 8-6-23
Lord Jesus, thank you for coming that we may have eternal life through you. Amen.
'Sound of Freedom': Is sex trafficking a thing in area?4In light of the recent Hollywood thriller, "Sound of Freedom," a Cape Girardeau organization spotlights the all-to-real presence of sexual violence and trafficking in Southeast Missouri. Advertising for the film states the story is based on true...
Perryville mourning loss of assistant police, fire chiefPERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Perryville Police Department is mourning the loss of its assistant chief, Maj. William "Bill" Jones, who died Wednesday, Aug. 3, of cancer. Jones, with the department since 1983, filled several important roles for the City of...
Cape council to consider tax rates Monday3Cape Girardeau City Council members will hold a public hearing and consider an ordinance at their meeting Monday, Aug. 7, to establish property tax rates for the City of Cape Girardeau for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. According to this...
Heavy rainfall leads to localized floodingHeavy rains have led to flash flooding in Southeast Missouri, and the skies aren't yet clear. According to the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, heading into the weekend the area will continue to have rainfall. Lead forecaster...
Music for the Mind festival returns to Lake WappapelloMusic for the Mind will be holding its fourth annual festival Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18 and 19, at The Camp at Lake Wappapello, Missouri. Stephanie Monroe, executive director of Music for the Mind, started the music and camping festival after...
Casey's set to begin annual Cash for Classrooms grant campaignCasey's has started their fourth annual Cash for Classrooms grant program benefiting schools across the company's 16-state footprint. Casey's is encouraging Cape Girardeau residents to gather around registers and donate their change toward the...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 8-6-23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Public hearing n Hearing to consider removing the CO-1 (Enhanced Commercial Overlay) District from...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 7, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 City Hall Communications report n City council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Consent Agenda Review Public hearing n A Public Hearing on Proposed Tax Rates for...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8-7/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 31, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Swan talks commissioner role at GOP women's group meetingKathy Swan, a former politician and current Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations commissioner, described the specifics of her position at a meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Womens Club on Friday, Aug. 4. In front of nearly 20...
SEMO Food Bank to offer update on 2023 farm billSoutheast Missouri Food Bank is planning to host a 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, update on the 2023 Farm Bill called "Field Rows to Food Bank" at its headquarters at 600 Route H in Sikeston, Missouri. Congress is in its August recess on Capitol Hill,...
SEMO's Gum Tree continues to live on5The tradition of sticking gum to a tree at the top of "Cardiac Hill" on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University dates back to the 1960s and continues to this day. However, the Gum Tree appears to be cursed. In fact, there have been four...
Cape's young professionals group rebrands, plans new eventsCape Girardeau's young professionals organization is getting a rebrand and a revitalization. Formerly known as Chamber Young Professionals, the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's new group will be called Young Professionals of Cape Area...
Jason Smith supportive of Trump over latest indictment10Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith remains steadfastly in support of former President Donald Trump despite Trump's third criminal indictment in the past six months. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, a federal grand jury meeting in Washington, D.C.,...
Renew Missouri hosts Energy Assistance seminarRenew Missouri will host a program in partnership with East Missouri Action Agency to inform consumers about how to reduce their utility bills and enhance energy efficiency in their homes. The event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at...
Escape from 'The History of Cape Girardeau' at the libraryCape Girardeau Public Library has created an escape room and has opened it to the public. The escape room's theme is "The History of Cape Girardeau". There are puzzles that include Burrito-Ville, Southeast Missouri State University, lockboxes and...
Summer garage sale returns to the Osage CentreCape Girardeau Parks and Recreation will hold its annual summer garage sale Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. The garage sale will be from 7 to 11 a.m. According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation's PlayCape, the...
SoutheastHEALTH announces August's event scheduleSoutheastHEALTH has announced the schedule for several classes, support groups and events to be held this month. n Tobacco cessation programs: The free event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, and again at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at...
Proffitt sentenced to nearly 16 years for arson, hate crime against Islamic Center2A man was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison Wednesday, Aug. 2, for arson and a hate crime for the fire that damaged the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau. Nicholas John Proffitt, 44, was sentenced to nearly five years in prison for the charge of...
2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party to feature Maggie RoseScout Hall has announced the official 2023 Shipyard Music Festival Kickoff Party. The event will be Saturday, Sept. 16, with doors opening at 7 p.m., and the event starting at 8 p.m. The kickoff party will have live music from Maggie Rose and...
Danny Essner named Volunteer of the Year8Danny Essner of Cape Girardeau was awarded Volunteer of the Year by Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. on Friday, July 28. Essner, a retired banker, originally from Kelso, Missouri, has served the Cape Girardeau community by volunteering at...
Change for this weekend's tax free holiday in Missouri5Missouri's upcoming back-to-school tax-free weekend, Friday, Aug. 4, through Sunday, Aug. 6, will have a new wrinkle this year. Municipalities and counties that previously opted out of the annual three-day sales tax suspension, such as the City of...
Most read 8/3/23Located on State Highway K, Circle U Bar & Grill gets an A+Writing for this column has taken me down roads I probably never would have traveled and that was the case this week as well. Most of the time, I was the only car on numbered county roads and lettered state highways as I drove a winding path to...
Most read 8/3/23Former nurse sentenced for stealing leftover fentanyl from Cape Girardeau hospital3A former Cape Girardeau nurse was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, for stealing leftover fentanyl from Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. Lindsey Francis, 35, was ordered by U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. to serve three years of...
Most read 8/2/23Former Sikeston DPS captain sentenced to 14 years for woman's death1A former Sikeston, Missouri, police captain was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, to 14 years in prison for his role in the death of a Sikeston woman who was planning a honeymoon and pursuing a career in criminal justice...
Larry Westrich, Drury senior VP, remembered as devoted family man3Larry Westrich, described as a devoted husband and father by his family and co-workers, died of a heart attack July 23. His family said he passed away during his daily bike ride, a passion he pursued, just as he lived, by the motto: "Dream as if you...
Scott City couple charged with fentanyl trafficking2A Scott City couple were arrested on drug trafficking charges Saturday, July 29, after an undercover operation. According to a Scott City Police Department Facebook post, Jose Alberto Cruz, 67, and Jo Anne Barajas, 47, were charged with trafficking...
North Kingshighway crash halts traffic2A crash outside a vehicle dealership temporarily blocked traffic Monday, July 31, in Cape Girardeau. The crash occurred near the Ford Groves dealership in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway. Around 4:35 p.m., a black Ram 1500 and a white Honda...