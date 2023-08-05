Create a backyard oasis

In the busy-ness of the day-to-day, a Master Spas hot tub can provide a way to relax, entertain and relieve pain without leaving the comfort of your home.

With the world that we live in, were always looking for that getaway, that escape. And a hot tub can offer that, says Gary Howard, Jr., vice president of sales at Kasten.

Howard says hot tubs can be placed indoors or outdoors; if outdoors, they should sit on a reinforced concrete pad that can support the weight of the spa when filled with water. When considering which model is right for you, Howard recommends viewing a Master Spas hot tub in-person, to ensure you feel comfortable getting in and out of the hot tub. Another feature to consider is the number and type of seat that best suits your purposes: options include lounge seats and contoured seating arrangements.

The Kasten crew has been providing hot tubs for nearly 30 years; they deliver the hot tub to your home and install it in a few hours. They also service it as needed.

Our advantage is weve got the expertise, weve got the best products in the world, and were right here, Howard says. And we have been for over 100 years.

Here, Howard shares the benefits of creating a backyard  or indoor  oasis with a Master Spas hot tub:

1. Relax by yourself, or entertain family and friends.

A hot tub from Master Spas can be a great reason to relax on your own after a stressful day or to gather with loved ones to socialize. When deciding which size is right for you, consider your lifestyle and plans for the hot tub, Howard says: Options can range from two seats, for those looking to use their spa for personal relaxation or hydrotherapy, to eight seats, where the spa is both a swimming pool and a hot tub, for those who want to utilize their spa to entertain.

2. Relieve pain.

In addition to a fun way to relax, Master Spas hot tubs have many health benefits, including soothing chronic pain and inflammation, and reducing stress and anxiety. Through the use of hot water and massage jets targeting tense muscles, hydrotherapy can help people who have arthritis, sciatica, fibromyalgia, chronic lower back pain, chronic headaches and migraines, and sports injuries. Being in water also helps relieve joint pain by relieving a person of 90% of their body weight through the waters buoyancy.

Howard says if you struggle with chronic pain, talk with your doctor and insurance provider; a hot tub may be able to be prescribed as a medical device that is covered by insurance and not subject to sales tax.

3. Get a better nights sleep.

Relaxing in a hot tub for 20 minutes, 90 minutes before sleep, helps promote deeper sleep by altering the autonomic nervous system through the hot water temperature, Howard says. This helps reduce muscle tension, increase body temperature and circulation, and lower blood pressure.

