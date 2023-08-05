Incorporate Mexican cuisine into your daily meals

Seis Amigos Mexican Restaurant manager and part-owner Mario Mendoza says the spirit of camaraderie amongst the customers, owners, and team of servers and cooks at Seis Amigos Mexican Restaurant is what he loves about the restaurant.

Its like a family, he says.

Mendoza has spent the past 22 years working at Mexican restaurants in Cape Girardeau, managing Seis Amigos for the past six. He says he got his love of talking with people from his mother, who runs a taco shop from her home in Manzanillo, Mexico. He goes to visit her every six months and enjoys bringing new ideas for recipes back with him.

Here, he shares ways to incorporate Mexican cuisine into your daily fare, as well as his recommendations for what to order at the restaurant:

1. Know your spices.

Paprika, chili powder, garlic and salt: Thats what Seis Amigos seasons their meats with, and this combination can be used for chicken, beef, shrimp, pork or any other type of meat, Mendoza says.

2. Incorporate veggies.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Bell peppers, onions and tomatoes are key ingredients in most Mexican dishes, and theyre versatile vegetables that give flavor and nutrition to any meal. Mendoza says with these vegetables, you can do a lot.

We make everything fresh, Mendoza says. Salsa, beans, guacamole. Everything is fresh. Thats why our food takes a little longer, maybe, because it is fresh. Its not ready; we have to cook it.

3. When all else fails  and even when it doesnt  go to Seis.

Mendozas recommendation at Seis Amigos? The Super Mario Burrito that is his namesake. The two-pound burrito is housed in a 14-inch tortilla filled with pork carnitas, rice, black beans, pico de gallo and tomatillo sauce. The jaliscos special with steak, chicken, shrimp, bacon, rice, peppers and onions is also a customer favorite, he says.

Mendoza recommends starting the meal off with a margarita and amigo dip, which is a cheese dip with ground beef, beans and pico de gallo. And then, finish it off with fried ice cream.

No matter what you order, one thing is for sure: Its an atmosphere of friendliness at Seis Amigos.

I just like to be around the people. Its like a family, friends, Mendoza says. I enjoy to be at Seis. I feel free when Im at Seis.

He hopes you do, too.

1832 N. Kingshighway St.

Cape Girardeau, Mo 63701

Hours of operation

Sundays through Thursdays, 11 A.M. to 9 P.M.

Fridays and Saturdays,

11 A.M. to 10 P.M.

(573) 335-9690

Seisamigoscape.com