Meet the Experts - Leisure

As the summer comes to a close and fall waits just around the corner, now is the perfect time to incorporate new hobbies into your daily routines. Here, meet Seis Amigos Mexican Restaurant manager and part-owner Mario Mendoza, Bohemian Scrapsody Quilt Shop owner Kelly Irvin and Kasten Masonry vice president of sales Gary Howard, Jr., as they share their knowledge about incorporating Mexican fare into daily meal planning, sewing and reaping the health benefits of a home spa. May their expertise help you find new pastimes that energize you to continue learning and enjoying life.