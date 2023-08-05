Community Invited to The Best Years Active Living Expo

Live music, interactive experiences, demonstrations and vendors offering free health screenings are just a few of the activities that await attendees at the sixth-annual The Best Years Active Living Expo, presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System on Aug. 23 at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau.

The Active Living Expo is more than a standard health fair; it offers community members the opportunity to come together to grow, learn and have fun.

The TBY Active Living Expo unites the community, fostering wellness, camaraderie and a wealth of resources to empower local seniors in their journey towards a fulfilling and active lifestyle, Saint Francis Healthcare System stated in an email. By sponsoring this empowering event, we aim to enhance the well-being of seniors in our community, providing them with valuable tools and opportunities to embrace life to the fullest.

This years event begins at 8 a.m. with the presentation of colors and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Following the opening ceremony, the scheduled activities include ballroom dancing and cardio drumming demonstrations, family history and tips to avoid travel scam workshops, a traditional music circle, a discussion about life in rural America, gardening tips from a Master Gardener, and much more.

Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center, will present a workshop about archive center resources that are available to help people research their own histories. She says attendees will have the opportunity to browse through resources like a City Directory from the 1950s to look up their neighbors and old businesses that were a part of this area during that time.

The main takeaway Im hoping for people is to fill in some gaps in their memories and help them jog some more of their own storytelling of their own life, Niederkorn says. I think thats so important to capture your own life history, so you can pass it on to future generations.

In addition to the scheduled classes, workshops and demonstrations, there will also be a vendor expo with free health screenings and samples, as well as door prize giveaways throughout the day.

Saint Francis Mobile Wellness will be on-site offering mammograms for those 40 years of age or older who have not had a mammogram within the past 12 months. Preventative mammogram screenings are covered by insurance, including Medicaid. Patients without insurance may qualify for a free screening through Dig for Life and the Saint Francis Foundation. Appointments can be scheduled in advance by calling 573-331-3952 or walk-ins are welcome.

The event goes from 8 am to noon. Admission is free and registration is not required.

We are excited to partner with Saint Francis Healthcare System on this event, says Jamie Phillips, rustmedia project and event manager. The Active Living Expo is a great opportunity for community members to come together to grow, learn and enjoy each others company. It truly embraces what The Best Years publication is all about, which is living well during the years of retirement.

For more information and a full schedule of activities, visit expo.semissourian.com.