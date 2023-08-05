Potential Solutions to Rural Health Care Deficiencies

Access to quality health care has proven to be a challenge throughout rural America as the social determinants of distance from health facilities and affordability of care become ever more complex.

These challenges are coupled with rural communities experiencing disproportionately higher numbers of citizens who have greater health challenges and low numbers of health care providers such as nurses and physicians; consequently, citizens experience multiple service needs and significant delays in specialized service appointments, according to the May 2020 article Why Health Care is Harder to Access in Rural America by Alyssa M. Hundrup. However, change and innovation are on the horizon.

Perhaps one of the most important changes noted throughout rural America is the push to address perceptions regarding the importance of preventative care, as much of the health challenges in rural America can be offset with simple lifestyle changes in quality food choices and proper serving sizes, activity and stress management, and improving education about general lifestyle choices.

Many professionals recognize these noted factors represent a step in the right direction to address health care needs over the long run. However, the more acute health challenges will require additional resources as providers are increasingly using telehealth and mobile health in some communities to increase education and services.

Many communities are also employing measures to grow your own where possible, as a means of preparing and supporting younger professionals who have a greater likelihood of staying in rural communities to provide services.

Technology and education is at the forefront of innovation as we thrive to address the contemporary challenges of rural America. Addressing the health care needs throughout the U.S. is going to require a different way of thinking about collective care and citizenship, recognizing many of our rural communities consist of food deserts and health care deserts as so many facilities diminish throughout rural America. Many areas are expanding the way they approach these challenges by employing a network of nurse practitioners and other professionals to provide services in an expanded way. This method is commonly referred to as The Hub and Spoke method.

In concert, many professionals are beginning to look at the challenges of our citizens from multiple dimensions such as mental health, physical illness, and depression and suicidality. By targeting more specific factors of illness and methods of supporting each other, we may find our way to a future of greater prosperity and quality of life among our fellow citizens.