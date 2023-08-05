Pop Culture Happenings: August

Presented by MRV Banks

A long time ago Lucas and Ford worked on a film before Star Wars, the Royals and Yankees played with pine tar, and Clinton fessed up.

1973 - 50 years ago

The coming-of-age film American Graffiti premiered Aug. 11, 1973. The film follows a group of teenagers in California's Central Valley as they spend one final night after their 1962 high school graduation cruising the strip with their buddies before pursuing their varying goals. American Graffiti was an early film for director George Lucas and actors Ron Howard, Richard Dreyfus and Harrison Ford, all of whom enjoyed subsequent long and successful careers participating in some of the most popular films throughout the past 50 years, including Jaws (Dreyfus), Apollo 13 (Howard) and, of course, the Star Wars saga (Lucas and Ford).

1983 - 40 years ago

On Aug. 18, 1983, the Kansas City Royals defeated the New York Yankees during what became known as the Pine Tar Game. The game actually began 25 days earlier on July 24, 1983, when George Brett hit a two-run homer to give the Royals the lead. However, the Yankees manager requested the umpires inspect Bretts bat. The umpires ruled there was too much pine tar on the bat, nullified Brett's home run and called him out, causing the Royals to lose. After winning a protest of the ruling, the Royals and Yankees resumed the game continuing from the point of Bretts home run. Taking only 12 minutes, the game officially ended with the Royals winning 54.

1998 - 25 years ago

On Aug. 17, 1998, President Bill Clinton admitted in taped testimony that he had an "improper physical relationship" with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. On the same day, in a statement to the nation, he admitted he "misled people" about the relationship. On Dec. 19, 1998, the House of Representatives voted to issue Articles of Impeachment against Clinton, which was followed by a 21-day trial in the Senate, after which, Clinton was acquitted of all charges and remained in office.