Editorial: Enjoy Missouri's 'Back-to-School' sales tax holiday this weekend

Editorial

We're only a few weeks away from the start of a new school year for most of the area's students, and this weekend there's an opportunity to save on many key purchases with Missouri's "Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday".

Starting Friday and continuing through Sunday, there will be a number of items exempt from state and local sales tax. That's a 4.225% savings from the State of Missouri, and this year, local governments will not have the choice of opting out. The change in state law is related to a provision that allows Missouri and local governments to collect tax on online purchases.

For a number of years, Cape Girardeau County and the City of Jackson had participated in the holiday but the City of Cape Girardeau, among other jurisdictions, did not. That will change this year. Eligible items will be exempt from both state and local sales tax.

The list of eligible purchases for the sales tax exemptions includes clothing items of $100 or less, school supplies $50 or less, computer software of $350 or less, computers and related devices of $1,500 or less and graphic calculators of $150 or less.

Cape Girardeau's Peter Kinder played an important role in launching Missouri's sales tax holiday as Senate president pro-tem. The holiday began in August 2004 and was made an annual event courtesy of Gov. Matt Blunt in 2005.

This is an important weekend for many families, providing an opportunity for savings on needed items. It's also a good chance to promote local shopping. A number of area retailers have traditionally offered additional discounts on this weekend, making the opportunity for savings all the more attractive for customers.

We hope you get out and support local businesses this weekend and enjoy the additional savings.