Prayer 8-2-23
Father God, may we be quick to forgive others as you have forgiven us. Amen.
More to explore
Former Sikeston DPS captain sentenced to 14 years for woman's deathA former Sikeston, Missouri, police captain was sentenced Tuesday, Aug. 1, to 14 years in prison for his role in the death of a Sikeston woman who was planning a honeymoon and pursuing a career in criminal justice...
City of Cape Girardeau recruiting advisory board membersCity of Cape Girardeau is recruiting for several advisory board positions. The city's various boards and commissions advise the City Council and staff on development, recreation and other issues. All meetings are open to the public and all...
Dalton's music, inspiring others through lyrics"I want to inspire people." Singer and songwriter Brian Dalton has been in the music scene for the last 15 years. He started in a rock cover band playing in the area and has since moved onto a solo career, having written and released 15 songs with...
Old Town Cape receives three awards from Missouri Main Street ConnectionOld Town Cape received three awards from Missouri Main Street Connection Inc. on Friday, July 28, during Missouri's Premier Downtown Revitalization Conference in St. Louis. The ceremony honored communities, individuals, businesses and organizations...
Missouri Department of Transportation invites public to discuss transportation needsThe Missouri Department of Transportation invites the public to discuss unfunded transportation needs in Southeast Missouri at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Bootheel Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission located at 105 E. North...
Missouri Running Company races scheduledMissouri Running Company will be holding a "Fast In The Grass 3x1 Mile Relay". The race will be Friday, Aug. 4, at the Osage Centre XC course in Cape Girardeau. This is a relay race where each team member will run one a 1-mile loop and each team...
Cape Girardeau County Transit leader Tom Mogelnicki to retire1Tom Mogelnicki, who has led Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA) as executive director since April 1, 2007, will retire Saturday, Sept. 30, the County Commission announced at its regular meeting Monday, July 31. Mogelnicki, 76, took over...
Larry Westrich, Drury senior VP, remembered as devoted family man3Larry Westrich, described as a devoted husband and father by his family and co-workers, died of a heart attack July 23. His family said he passed away during his daily bike ride, a passion he pursued, just as he lived, by the motto: "Dream as if you...
Scott City couple charged with fentanyl trafficking1A Scott City couple were arrested on drug trafficking charges Saturday, July 29, after an undercover operation. According to a Scott City Police Department Facebook post, Jose Alberto Cruz, 67, and Jo Anne Barajas, 47, were charged with trafficking...
North Kingshighway crash halts traffic1A crash outside a vehicle dealership temporarily blocked traffic Monday, July 31, in Cape Girardeau. The crash occurred near the Ford Groves dealership in the 1500 block of North Kingshighway. Around 4:35 p.m., a black Ram 1500 and a white Honda...
Farm-to-table dinner event to be held at Baetje FarmsBaetje Farms will be hosting a farm-to-table dinner event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. Baetje Famrs is located at 8932 Jackson School Road in Bloomsdale, Missouri. The dinner features ingredients from local farms and vendors, including Baetje...
Bertrand couple recalls tornado that destroyed their home July 24BERTRAND, Mo. A Bertrand family considers themselves lucky after an EF2 tornado destroyed their house, and the community is coming together to assist them in their time of need. Husband and wife David and JoAnn Todd were inside their house when...
Deadline nearing for Bollinger County tornado relief applicationIndividuals seeking reimbursements for repairs resulting from the tornado that struck Bollinger County have until Tuesday, Aug. 15, to apply, according to a news release from Catholic Charities. The funds are made possible by the Long-Term Recovery...
Volunteer fire department in Carter County quits because of disputes with cityGRANDIN, Mo. The city of Grandin finds itself in a bit of turmoil as its entire volunteer fire department quit early last week. All 14 volunteers of the Grandin City Volunteer Fire Department quit Tuesday, July 25. The mass resignation was...
1 arrested after armed robbery leaves employee hospitalizedPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. One person has been arrested after an armed robbery Saturday, July 29, sent one person to a St. Louis hospital. Poplar Bluff police officers were called at 4:45 a.m. Saturday to Mike's Resale, 1015 E. Harper St. An employee said...
Wes Blair marks 10 years with Cape PD1Wes Blair, one of the longest-tenured chiefs of police in the history of the city of Cape Girardeau, began his second decade Saturday as the municipality's top law enforcement official. The native of the Dallas metroplex took over the job July 29,...
Sikeston Depot readies for rodeo festivalSIKESTON, Mo. -- The Cowboy Up Arts Festival is one way for families to kick off the 71st Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will be inside Sikeston Depot Museum at 116 W. Malone St. in...
Cape schools to incentivize early notification of retirement9Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members approved increases in reimbursements for unused sick leave days upon an employee's retirement at their Monday, July 24, meeting. The board also approved the continuation of reimbursing...
D.L. Transmission featured in issue of trade journalD.L. Transmission in Cape Girardeau was featured in the July issue of Transmission Digest magazine for the business's "great service, strong online presence and success in the industry". Transmission Digest magazine selects a transmission shop that...
Scott City teacher named finalist for regional teacher of the yearFor Heather Helle, being a music educator is much more than songs and instruments. Helle, who teaches music at Scott City Elementary, was recently named one of the two finalists for regional Teacher of the Year by Missouri Department of Elementary...
Sikeston man seeks change of venuePLAINFIELD, Ind. -- An 18-year-old Sikeston, Missouri, man charged with murder in the traffic death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith has requested a change of venue for his upcoming trial, online court records show. The request on July 18...
National Night Out returns to Cape on Tuesday1Cape Girardeau Police Department will be hosting National Night Out from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 1, on the downtown parking lot at the corner of Main and Independence streets. The program features live music and a fireworks show. There will be...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/31/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, July 31 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, July 24, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes of Monday, July 17 Communications/reports -- other...
Most read 7/28/23Say goodbye to out-of-state charges as SEMO adopts new tuition structure5Southeast Missouri State University's domestic students will no longer pay an out-of-state tuition rate. SEMO's board of governors has adopted a One Rate Nationwide approach for domestic students. Based on this approach, students across the country...
More details emerge regarding Sunday morning fight in Cape Girardeau19Cape Girardeau police broke up a fight in the early morning hours Sunday, July 23, that was drawing a large crowd. As police say they were attempting to clear a gas station parking lot in the 1100 block of North Sprigg Street, a woman was pulled out...
River Campus performances for 2023-2024 season announced3Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus has released its upcoming 2023-24 season of performances. The campus will have performances from Antonin Dvorak's "New World Symphony" and Georges Bizet's "Carmen" to "The Wizard of Oz" and "The...
Recipes using lemon, old and newMy husband has a great appreciation for all things chocolate. Given the choice, he will always choose chocolate when making a decision about cake, cookies, ice cream and almost all desserts. As for me, I will almost always choose a fruit-flavored...
Paddle-wheeler cancels all Cape Girardeau stops this season7American Heritage, a five-decker paddle wheel boat, will not be stopping as scheduled in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 29, according to a news release from VisitCape. In fact, all scheduled dockings at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park for...
Man hangs on 'for dear life', rides out tornado in truck6Gerald Scott was driving an MFA truck down Scott County Road 532 on Monday, July 24, to drop fuel for a customer when he had to pull over because of the heavy rain. "I couldn't see out the windshield no more because it was raining so much," Scott...
Scott City woman arrested for alleged murder11A Scott City woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday, July 24, that left one man dead. A social media post from Scott City Police Department said officers responded to the 200 block of Keeley Avenue and found a 50-year-old man...