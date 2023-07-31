University makes the right call in removing state champion tree

Editorial

A state champion tree on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus has been cut down due to safety reasons.

The university recently announced the centuries-old state American beech tree had a non-curable root fungus. One of the tree's main structural branches fell because of rot in the main trunk. Following expert reviews, it was determined there would be no treatment to preserve it.

"The amount of root decay found in this area is extensive, and it is unknown precisely how much the non-visible/untested roots are decayed, but based on the location of the decay in the visible root, I suspect it to be considerable," Chris Rippey of Missouri Arborist Co. wrote in a report to the university.

The tree has sentimental meaning for many, including serving as a popular location for photos. Crisp Museum held a Family Day celebration over the weekend, and an exhibit with panels containing historical information about the tree along with some engravings salvaged from it remain at the museum.

SEMO president Carlos Vargas noted the university didn't take the decision lightly in removing it, having spent 11 months consulting experts before reaching a final decision. Though we're certainly sad to see this piece of history gone from the banks of the Mississippi River, it was the right decision. Credit to the university for trying to save it but ultimately making the decision to remove it for safety reasons.