Why aren't people working?

While almost everyone has an opinion on why businesses are struggling to hire, they may be surprised by the facts. Two of the biggest barriers to obtaining and holding a job are transportation and childcare. Some people who want jobs don't have a way to get to work. Others are unable to secure affordable care for small children.

United Way of Southeast Missouri recently surveyed community members and employers to help identify reasons why many employable people couldn't find jobs and why some employers couldn't hire enough people to fill open positions. Lack of reliable transportation and affordable childcare were two of the major factors listed by job seekers as well as employers.

When schools and businesses shut down during the pandemic, parents became teachers and full-time care givers. When two-income families suddenly had school-aged children at home, not surprisingly, more employed women than men left the workplace to stay home. Many mothers have not returned to work outside of the home, in part, due to the high cost of childcare and the alarming lack of facilities in this region. The challenge of getting to work and transporting children without a personal vehicle only adds to the problem.

Who can help?

United Way of Southeast Missouri is addressing both of these community concerns. While some people may view United Way simply as a fundraiser and funder, United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) plays a pivotal role as a connector and catalyst for change. The longevity and success of this nonprofit is in the power of their network and the belief that big problems are best tackled together.

One example of their successful collaboration is the rise in graduation rates from one of this area's biggest high schools. United Way of Southeast Missouri was instrumental in forming an education coalition that successfully raised the graduation rate from 68% to 89% in 10 years. This same collaborative approach is now tackling barriers to transportation and childcare. By bringing together local businesses, government agencies, not-for-profits and individuals, the United Way network moves beyond short-term solutions to give everyone an equal opportunity to thrive.

What is being done?

Last fall United Way of Southeast Missouri formed a Transportation Coalition, which conducted research and began assessing public bus routes, sidewalks, shelters, accessibility and researching solutions in other communities. Launched by United Way's Giving Tuesday fundraising campaign in November and working closely with the Cape Girardeau Transit Authority and the City of Cape Girardeau, the Coalition has since raised and identified funds to provide five new bus shelters to be installed. Like so many items, there is a wait for materials, but the goal is to have them in place within the year.

The Transportation Coalition has identified other possibilities that could provide more bus drivers and public transportation options. Currently, United Way seeks funding for United We Work, a workforce voucher program to provide transportation to the newly employed. There are many people in this community who want to work and simply have no way of getting there.

Now United Way is forming a Childcare Coalition to help provide more childcare resources. According to recent data presented by Child Care Aware of Missouri, Cape Girardeau County has 5,281 families with children under 6. Of these, 4,781 have working parents. There are only 25 licensed childcare facilities in the county. Childcare is a fundamental need for working parents, allowing them to maintain steady employment while providing a safe environment for their children.

What can you do?

Since 1954, generous community support has enabled United Way of Southeast Missouri to invest millions of dollars into this region. Originally operating as a "community chest" or "pass-through funder," United Way has evolved into a powerful force that makes strategic investments that help the whole region thrive. Then and now, United Ways asks those who can help to assist those who need help. And United Way of Southeast Missouri ensures donor dollars are invested wisely and effectively with oversight from many community members.

UWSEMO funds carefully vetted programs that must return annual reports. All United Way funded partners focus on the three building blocks United Way considers to be critical for success in life: education, income stability and health. Through mentoring, workforce development, financial literacy, tutoring and meeting urgent needs, United Way helps families and individuals in Southeast Missouri thrive. What began as a modest effort to address social issues has grown into a powerful force that improves and unites a community.

The slogan of United Ways around the world encourages us to "Give. Advocate. Volunteer." Those who are able can make a financial donation to help the programs funded by UWSEMO that lift families out of poverty. Those with more time than money are asked to volunteer and help a child read or an adult student graduate high school. There are many volunteer opportunities within the 30 partners supported by United Way of Southeast Missouri. Even those who have neither time nor earnings can advocate by telling others about United Way of Southeast Missouri and their efforts to strengthen this community.

For the most complete information about UWSEMO, subscribe to their monthly newsletter, follow them on Facebook, and find volunteer opportunities at unitedwayofsemo.org. UWSEMO can also be reached at (573) 334-9634.

Rarely is a family or individual in need because of just one issue. And rarely can just one organization lift them out of need. It takes a caring community united in purpose and the network of United Way of Southeast Missouri.