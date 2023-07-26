Upcoming events provide opportunity for fun while doing good
There are a couple events on the schedule where attendees can enjoy a good time while also helping others in our community.
The sixth annual Dancing with the Show Me Stars will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at the Show Me Center.
Based on the popular ABC show "Dancing with the Stars", the evening pairs community "stars" with local professional dancers. This year's theme is "Step into the Movies" and features films such as "Beauty and the Beast", "Beetlejuice" and "Pulp Fiction".
The event raises money for the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri. This year's goal is $125,000.
You can purchase tickets for the event and support your favorite dancer online at dancingwithshowmestars.org.
Next month, Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its Mississippi Mingle event to raise money for the organization and the LifeHouse Crisis Maternity Home currently under construction in Cape Girardeau. The home will serve homeless pregnant women and their children, providing important services as they make a life for themselves.
The event is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $10 per person, which will provide those 21 and older an alcoholic beverage and those under the drinking age a nonalcoholic beverage.
There will be music from the Father Kelly Band, Whitewater Bluegrass Band and Mike Renick. Food trucks will be on hand, and there will be fun activities for children.
The event is pitched as a "big church picnic," but it's not just for catholics.
These are two fun events to consider supporting and feel good knowing you're making a difference. And to learn about other events in the area, check out Page 2 of the Southeast Missourian and semoevents.com.
