CFO hits year-end records, names new board members and officers

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks has named three new members to its Board of Directors and elected new officers for 202324 as the Foundation marks its 50th anniversary with record year-end charitable results.

The CFO  based in Springfield with an office in Cape Girardeau  ended its June 30 fiscal year with record total assets of $426.7 million. Gifts to funds held by the CFO totaled a record $98.1 million, while grants and distributions hit an historic high at $71.8 million. These records are attributed to the generosity of donors and funders interested in enhancing the quality of life for residents across central and southern Missouri. This includes several significant estate gifts, along with nearly 250 new funds opened  the CFOs third-highest total.

The new board member terms began July 1. The 21 Directors serve three-year terms and are eligible for a second term. The new members are:

 Gary Garwitz is a retired managing partner for BKD (now FORVIS) in Springfield. As chair of the Audit/Operations Committee, he will participate on the Executive Committee. He also previously served on the CFO board.

 Greg Hoffman is a retired financial advisor in Nevada, who also serves as president of the Nevada-Vernon County Community Foundation. He is a donor-advisor and member of the CFOs Professional Advisors Council.

 Sarah Honeycutt is an accountant from Cabool. She is active with the Cabool Community Foundation and the Cabool Education Foundation.

The FY24 Executive Committee is comprised of:

 Chair: Dean Thompson, Republic

 Vice chair: Anne E. McGregor, Branson

 Treasurer: Roy Hardy Jr., Ozark

 Secretary: Gail Smart, Springfield

 At-large: Ron Kraettli, Hermann

 Investment Advisory Board Chair: Kari Creighton, Springfield

 Audit/Operations Committee Chair: Gary Garwitz, Springfield

 Chair Emeritus: Laurie Edmondson, Springfield

The CFO is a regional public charitable foundation founded in 1973 by members of the Greene County Estate Planning Council with support from the Mayor of Springfield. It started with $1,500 seeded by $100 gifts from 15 local banks. Today, the CFO works to advance philanthropy through a network of private donors, 53 affiliate foundations and nearly 700 nonprofit partners throughout its service region south of the Missouri River.