Letter to the Editor

In memory of Tony Bennett

Tuesday, July 25, 2023

Today is a sad day for me. Tony Bennett died Friday morning at 96. He and Sinatra were my musical heroes. They created the American Songbook. So, go to your LPs, CDs or Songbook and listen for a few minutes. He will calm your day. And, by the way, we will continue to perform his classics for as long as we are able.

JERRY FORD, Cape Girardeau