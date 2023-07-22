News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-23-23
Lord Jesus, give us wisdom that we may clearly see your direction for our lives. Amen.
More to explore
-
Red Claw promoting local rock bandsRed Claw Promotions is back. After a time of being Red Claw Records, owners decided to go back to their roots. RCP is a group whose ultimate objective is to promote rock bands from the Cape Girardeau area. This includes those playing punk rock,...
-
Cannabis industry blooming in state, Southeast region2The marijuana business has become a billion-dollar industry in Missouri, spurred by voters legalizing cannabis for recreational purposes in 2022. In Cape Girardeau and beyond, dispensaries compete to bring in customers while managing the limitations...
-
Voting for People's Choice awards begins TuesdayVoting for the 17th annual Southeast Missourian's People's Choice awards begins Tuesday, July 25. Anyone can vote, online, for any business they choose at semissourian.com/peopleschoice2023. A ballot will also appear in the Southeast Missourian...
-
Cape and Jackson recycling centers operate on different rulesRules for using recycling centers in Cape Girardeau and Jackson differ. In addition to solid waste pick up services that City of Jackson and Cape Girardeau offer to their residents, both cities have facilities where people can drop off their...
-
SEMO Regional Jazz Orchestra to Perform Benefit ConcertThe Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra will perform a benefit concert of Latin, folk and jazz standards Friday, Aug. 4, at Bedell Performance Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Proceeds from the...
-
Bollinger County deputies arrest sex offendersDeputies with the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office arrested three men last week. According to authorities, two of them were registered sex ofenders. On Tuesday, July 18, deputies received word that Derek Kinder, 39, a registered sex offender, was...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council special session agenda for July 24, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council Special Session Noon Monday, July 24 City Hall n Call to Order/Roll Call n Adoption of the Agenda n Ordinance authorizing the Mayor to execute a Special Warranty Deed to The Mary Ann and Bert J. Kellerman Foundation, for...
-
Route E in Cape County reduced for roadside improvementsRoute E in Cape County reduced for roadside improvements Route E in Cape Girardeau County will be reduced to one lane from Route D to Hart Avenue in Oak Ridge as contractor crews trim the trees along the roadside. A Missouri Department of...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/24/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, July 24 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, July 20, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
-
-
Anticipating Oppenheimer debut, SEMO professor, Cape mayor weigh in8Nearly 78 years ago, an American B-29 bomber nicknamed "Enola Gay" dropped the world's first atomic bomb over Hiroshima, Japan. The date was Aug. 6, 1945. The blast instantly killed an estimated 80,000 people with tens of thousands more succumbing...
-
Todt donates screen to Historic Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff2Cape Girardeau resident and owner of Todt's Roofing Brennon Todt donated a screen to the Historic Rodgers Theatre in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Todt heard about the theater's need through Ben Traxel when Todt was taking Traxel on a tour through the...
-
Cape Girardeau County rescinds burn advisory as rain soaks regionEven as most of Southeast Missouri officially remains in various levels of drought, Cape Girardeau County lifted its "no burn advisory" Thursday, July 20, as copious amounts of rainfall continued locally. Three weeks ago, the County Commission...
-
SEMO to remove dying state champion tree at River Campus4A non-curable root fungus is killing a state champion tree on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus and, for safety reasons, a tree-cutting service will remove the tree next week. A release from the university says evidence of the...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Library to receive access to more books3The Cape Girardeau Public Library will be joining Missouri Evergreen, a consortium of over 60 library systems statewide, giving patrons additional access to a combined collection of more than 4 million items, including books, CDs and DVDs. A news...
-
'Barbenheimer'-- Bombs-Brunch-Barbie"Barbenheimer" is the term for when Barbie and Oppenheimer are combined. For the better part of the last year there have been memes surrounding the release of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer". This weird mashup movie...
-
Fox Royale, a touring company of sorts, performs SaturdayTaking inspiration from bands such as the Everly Brothers, Vampire Weekend and the All-American Rejects, Fox Royale is making a mark in indie rock. Brothers Nathan (guitar and vocals) and Caleb (bass and vocals) Hurley formed the band in 2020 in...
-
-
Missouri resident wins $1M playing PowerballThe latest Powerball cycle produced a $1 million winner in Saline County, Missouri, as the billion-dollar cycle was concluded with the Wednesday, July 19, drawing. The winning ticket matched all five drawn white-ball numbers, missing only the...
-
-
Route Z in Scott County closed for drainage workRoute Z in Scott County -- between County Road 480 and County Road 481 near Morehouse, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take...
-
Cape Girardeau County receives almost 3 inches of rain, with more to come5National Weather Service officials in Paducah, Kentucky, estimate 4 to 8 inches of rain fell this week in Cape Girardeau County and Union and Alexander counties in Illinois. Though rain that fell Wednesday, July 19, has not been added, total...
-
Officials seek to help Cape Girardeau students connect with faculty, each other3Cape Girardeau Public Schools officials, in response to the nation's "alarming" mental health crisis among teenagers, are developing a program to help students find connection with each other and district faculty and staff. Brice Beck, deputy...
-
Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Series returnsThe Twisted Cat Outdoors Fishing Series will be returning to Cape Girardeau with its fishing tournament Saturday, July 22, at Red Star Access. According to the Twisted Cat Outdoors' Facebook page facebook.com/twistedcatoutdoors boat check and...
-
Most read 7/19/23Cape Central Municipal Pool renovation on schedule5Representatives of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department reported the major portion of renovations of the Cape Central Municipal Pool are on schedule for completion by December. Penzel Construction Co. Inc. began renovations in March...
-
Most read 7/19/23Thompson Rehder responds to California AG's Missouri travel ban24State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City had a quick retort Tuesday, July 18, when asked about a recent announcement by California's top law enforcement official restricting state-funded travel to Missouri and two other states due to passage...
-
Most read 7/18/23Survey results inconclusive on failure of Jackson's Props I, N16A recent survey of Jackson School District parents and staff provided no conclusive answers on why Propositions I and N failed to pass in April. The propositions were on the ballot of the general municipal election April 4, and asked voters to...
-
Most read 7/17/23Jackson dance team wins several awards at national competitionFor a group of local dancers, months of practice and determination have paid off with wins in a national talent competition. Jackson residents Delaney Gibson, 17, Alyvia Hotop, 16, and Ava Stowe, 15, along with Arwen Laubach, 16, of Scott City, won...
-
Most read 7/17/2314 vs. 3 a Southeast Missouri economic growth comparison10Little or no economic growth has occurred in the last decade in considering the totality of 14 Southeast Missouri counties, according to a recent report by Jeff Pinkerton, chief economist with the Missouri Department of Economic Development. If the...
-
Most read 7/15/23Central Academy move-in date pushed to summer 20249The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Central Academy relocation to the former Red Star Baptist church building has been pushed back to the beginning of the 2024-25 school year due to renovation schedule delays. The district purchased the Red Star...
-