Dan Meers delivers impactful message at 10th annual Semoball Awards

Editorial

Dan Meers delivered a powerful message Friday, July 14 at the 10th annual Semoball Awards, presented by SoutheastHEALTH.

The longtime mascot for the Kansas City Chiefs known as KC Wolf, Meers shared his story of surviving a stunt-gone-wrong at Arrowhead stadium and how all of us can use life's most challenging circumstances for good. When practicing a bungee jump stunt at the stadium, Meers said the cord was to have 20 feet of slack. Instead, it had 70 feet, leading Meers to crash into a bank of seats.

He would suffer myriad injuries, including a punctured lung, broken ribs and tailbone and damage to his vertebrae. When he arrived at the hospital, a doctor told him how fortunate he was despite his condition.

"He said, 'Mr. Meers I hope you realize tonight that you are a very lucky man," Meers said. "Number one, you're lucky to still be alive. Number two, you're very lucky you aren't paralyzed.' That night in the hospital bed I thought a lot about what that doctor said. I don't believe I'm lucky to be alive. I believe I'm blessed. I don't believe in luck."

Meers said the realization led him to thank God for his pain, knowing the pain he was experiencing was the best option of the three -- death, paralysis or pain.

His message to the packed crowd, which incorporated moments of humor throughout, focused on choices made, perspective in life and making an impact.

"I knew God had a purpose behind it," Meers said. "Otherwise he would have never allowed it into my life. That's one of the biggest things I've learned in all this is sometimes God will have us go through challenging times. We always look at something as negative when in reality, God can use those times in your life to teach you some incredibly valuable lessons."

Along with the keynote, 220 athletes were recognized at the awards show for their efforts on the field and court as well as in the classroom. Jadis Jones of New Madrid County Central won the SoutheastHEALTH Male Athlete of the Year Award, and Amiyah Saxton of Portageville received the SoutheastHEALTH Female Athlete of the Year honor.

You can read more about the evening and see photos at semoball.com.

Along with presenting sponsor SoutheastHEALTH, the Semoball Awards are supported by title sponsors: The Bank of Missouri (Official Bank Sponsor), SEMO ESPN Radio, rustmedia, the St. Louis Cardinals and your local newspapers. Thanks also to premier sponsors Cook, Barkett, Ponder and Wolz; Crader Distributing and your local STIHL dealers; and My Daddy's Cheesecake.

We look forward to watching a new season of high school sports in Southeast Missouri and celebrating again next July at the Semoball Awards.