Prayer 7-18-23
Lord Jesus, may we be good stewards of the things you have entrusted to us. Amen.
Construction of hangars at airport approved by Cape Girardeau City CouncilA nearly $3 million project should result in 20 new hangars at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport by next spring or summer. City Council members read for the first time Monday, July 17, an ordinance to authorize city manager Ken Haskin to execute a...
Jackson approves some distribution of ARPA funds for chamber, UJROJackson Board of Aldermen approved Monday, July 17, distribution of up to $200,000 each from city-received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO). "We have...
Survey results inconclusive on failure of Jackson's Props I, NA recent survey of Jackson School District parents and staff provided no conclusive answers on why Propositions I and N failed to pass in April. The propositions were on the ballot of the general municipal election April 4, and asked voters to...
Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to host second annual Mississippi MingleCatholic Charities of Southern Missouri will host its second annual Mississippi Mingle in conjunction with Knights of Columbus later this summer. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Knights of Columbus Hall, 318 S....
Scott City gaining new gym in AugustScott City will be gaining a new gym in the near future. Owner Alex Landewee said he hopes to have the newest addition to Kopion Fitness in late August. Kopion Fitness will be in the old Bob's Foodliner building at 2100 Main St. Landewee said the...
Storm knocks out power for some in regionA storm system that rolled through the region about 7 p.m. Monday, July 17, apparently knocked out power to several hundred Ameren customers. The hardest-hit area was Chaffee, Missouri, and Delta, with more than 2,000 customers without power at 8...
Jackson dance team wins several awards at national competitionFor a group of local dancers, months of practice and determination have paid off with wins in a national talent competition. Jackson residents Delaney Gibson, 17, Alyvia Hotop, 16, and Ava Stowe, 15, along with Arwen Laubach, 16, of Scott City, won...
Small Business Expo helps raise money for cancer patientsTwenty-two vendors lined up at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, July 15, each selling handmade goods and supporting a local cause. The fifth annual Show Me Care Bags Small Business Expo helped raise funds to send support to cancer...
Urgent Behavioral Health Crisis Center opens in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. FCC Behavioral Health held an open house Thursday, July 13, to celebrate the opening of its new Urgent Behavioral Health Crisis Center at 686 Lester St., the former Kniebert Clinic. Director Christina Cunningham, along with...
What's Past is Prologue - Historian Frank Nickell on Apollo 11 anniversary1"What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest", looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation, previously...
Drought in all of Southeast Missouri4National Weather Service indicates little rain is expected over the next week in southeast Missouri, meaning current drought conditions impacting all of the region and 99.8% of the state will persist. Temperatures are expected to reach near 100...
Central Academy move-in date pushed to summer 20248The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Central Academy relocation to the former Red Star Baptist church building has been pushed back to the beginning of the 2024-25 school year due to renovation schedule delays. The district purchased the Red Star...
Coming month stacked with local festivals3Summer is winding down and school supplies are in the stores. However, this does not mean the end to late-night family fun around Southeast Missouri. Many towns will start to have their local festivals in July and August. Here are four festivals and...
Busy week for Bollinger County deputies6Authorities with Bollinger County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office located and arrested three fugitives this week. On Monday, July 10, according to authorities, deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence on State Highway B. There they...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/17/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, July 17 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, July 6, meeting n Approval of closed session minutes of Monday, July 3 and Thursday, July 6...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for July 17, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, July 17 City Hall Communications report n City council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Update on Tax Increment Financing Commission n Consent agenda review Public hearing n...
Healthy Blue to host ribbon-cutting for reopening of Cape Girardeau Welcome CenterHealthy Blue is celebrating the reopening of its Cape Girardeau Welcome Center with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday, July 25. ARRAY(0x55869def5780) Healthy Blue community relations representative Zedrick Mitchell said the building had a grand opening...
Movie-themed Dancing with Show Me Stars coming soon1The sixth annual Dancing with Show Me Stars will take place Saturday, July 29, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The event is a fundraiser for Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO), and is based on the ABC television dance...
Turner to make bid for Thompson Rehder seat4Jacob Turner of Jackson has thrown his hat in the ring in a 2024 bid to succeed District 27 state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City. District 27 incorporates the following Missouri counties: Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry,...
Schnucks averts strike, Cape Girardeau store not impacted6Family-owned and St. Louis-based Schnucks Markets will not see a strike by United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Union Local 88, both sides announced Tuesday, July 11. Terms of the three-year pact, which passed with 87% approval and runs through...
Edwards named Old Town Cape volunteer and event coordinatorPrevious intern Savannah Edwards is Old Town Cape's new volunteer and event coordinator. Edwards is a Southeast Missouri State University alumna. She graduated in December with a bachelor's in public relations and a minor in marketing and general...
Two-vehicle crash snarls traffic at intersectionA two-vehicle crash snarled noon-hour traffic Thursday, July 13, in Cape Girardeau. The crash, which damaged the front end of both vehicles, occurred at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard...
Radio station gives away children's shoesRadio station WIBH is giving away free children's shoes purchased through the annual Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign to children in need in Southern Illinois. Shoes are available free of charge in sizes 7 toddler to 5 kids through the Children's...
Summer Slaycation coming back to Ebb and FlowSummer Slaycation will be returning to Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., on Saturday, July 15. The Slaycation will be from 4 to 10 p.m. There will be a $10 fee at the gate for those 16 and older. All ages are welcome to this night of...
Most read 7/13/23New pastor set to take over at 2 area churchesThe Rev. Daniel Warner will take over duties later this month as new pastor of two area churches. Warner, a recent graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will head St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 Gray Ave. in Chaffee,...
Most read 7/13/23Community gives input, receives updates on South Side Farms1As the South Side Farms project continues to progress, project managers aim to give residents of southern Cape Girardeau more opportunities to provide feedback. Such was the focus of a community meeting at Cape First Church-House of Hope on Tuesday,...
Holly Thompson Rehder announces bid for state lieutenant governor20Republican Holly Thompson Rehder, a senator in the state's 27th district, which includes Cape Girardeau, announced a bid for lieutenant governor Tuesday, July 11. Before being elected to the state Senate in 2020, Thompson Rehder, 53, served in the...
'Swifties' in Southeast Missouri dedicated to artist"Taylor Swift", "Fearless", "Speak Now", "Red", "1989", "Reputation", "Lover", "Folklore", "Evermore", "Midnights". Ten albums, with three (so far) having been re-recorded in 17 years, Taylor Swift is an icon and inspiration to many. Her concert...
Assault victim dies; charge against suspect upgraded to second-degree murder3Charges in a Cape Girardeau assault case have been upgraded to second-degree murder following the death of the victim. Cape Girardeau Police Department announced new charges against Jacob Jungers on Tuesday, July 11. The name of the deceased victim...
Most read 7/10/23Judge approves special prosecutor in Mischelle Lawless murder case13A special prosecutor has been appointed to review evidence in the 1992 murder case of Angela Mischelle Lawless, according to documents obtained by the Southeast Missourian through a public records request. The move is the most significant...