Invest in city staff

Letter to the Editor

I would like to thank our elected city leaders and management for upgrading the city employees' pay plan. Even though city wages are greater than they were just a few years ago, they must continue to increase to a competitive level if the city is going to attract and retain a sufficient number of quality full-time employees in today's labor market.

Depending on the position, a beginning hourly wage of less than $15 to $20 will not attract and retain many quality employees today. The city must pay at least this amount, if not more, to attract and retain quality employees.

Our city leaders and community must accept the reality that investing existing city revenue in the employees must continue to be a top priority in every annual budget. Employees required to provide the level of essential services, programs, projects and street repairs expected by the community.

This may require difficult decisions during budget discussions. Decisions about restructuring or eliminating some vacant positions, special projects, a few nonessential services, several subsidized programs and funding commitments to outside organizations. Decisions required to generate additional funding for employees' wages.

To me, the issue is not the lack of revenue. The issue is deciding how best to invest existing city funds.

Most would agree, investing existing city revenue in essential services, programs, projects, street repairs and the employees would be one of the best decisions our elected city leaders and management could make!

GARY HILL, Cape Girardeau