Prayer 7-13-23
Lord Jesus, we lift up praises to you, the author and perfecter of our faith. Amen.
Cape police: ShotSpotter worked well around July 4Cape Girardeau police officials say their gunshot detection technology worked well over the Fourth of July holiday. The technology detects the sounds of gunshots in neighborhoods, with the promise it can differentiate gunfire from fireworks. The...
Community gives input, receives updates on South Side FarmsAs the South Side Farms project continues to progress, project managers aim to give residents of southern Cape Girardeau more opportunities to provide feedback. Such was the focus of a community meeting at Cape First Church-House of Hope on Tuesday,...
Innovative Financial Solutions presents gift to Cape familyMacKenzie Huffman and her family were gifted six months of mortgage payments Wednesday, July 12, from Innovative Financial Solutions in partnership with the Gradient Gives Back Foundation. Loren Huffman, MacKenzie Huffman's son, was diagnosed with...
Cape Girardeau County Health promotes Hidden in Plain SightHidden in Plain Sight, a free drug and alcohol awareness event featuring a simulated youth bedroom, will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Parents, teachers and others who work...
New pastor set to take over at 2 area churchesThe Rev. Daniel Warner will take over duties this weekend as new pastor of two area churches. Warner, a recent graduate of Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana, will head St. Paul Lutheran Church, 201 Gray Ave. in Chaffee, Missouri,...
Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta coming this weekend to Cape SplashThe ninth annual Cape West Rotary Duck Regatta will be Saturday, July 15, on the Lazy River at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center in Cape Girardeau. The event, which will have three races, will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Starting at 7 p.m. will be the...
Cape Girardeau's Shad Burner joins Kit Bond StrategiesShad Burner of Cape Girardeau has joined Kit Bond Strategies (KBS), a business development and consulting group named for former U.S. senator and ex-Missouri governor Christopher S. "Kit" Bond, according to a Wednesday, July 12, announcement. Burner...
SEMO to offer training for substitute teachers in AugustSoutheast Missouri State University is presenting a training seminar for substitute teachers in early August at the Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. The seminar will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1; Wednesday, Aug....
First Pentecostal Church to hold Kids Summer KrusadeOn Sunday, July 23, First Pentecostal Church in Cape Girardeau is hosting the children's event Kids Summer Krusade. According to First Pentecostal Church, the event is for children of all ages. Kids Summer Krusade will include worship, praise,...
WB Highway 34 in Bollinger County reduced; Intersection work to reduce Highway 25 in Cape County; Highway 72 in Cape County reduced for intersection improvements; Intersection improvements to reduce Route HH in Scott CountyWestbound Highway 34 in Bollinger County between County Road 402 and Route B near Marble Hill, Missouri will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews make intersection improvements. According to a Missouri...
Holly Thompson Rehder announces bid for state lieutenant governor17Republican Holly Thompson Rehder, a senator in the state's 27th district, which includes Cape Girardeau, announced a bid for lieutenant governor Tuesday, July 11. Before being elected to the state Senate in 2020, Thompson Rehder, 53, served in the...
'Swifties' in Southeast Missouri dedicated to artist"Taylor Swift", "Fearless", "Speak Now", "Red", "1989", "Reputation", "Lover", "Folklore", "Evermore", "Midnights". Ten albums, with three (so far) having been re-recorded in 17 years, Taylor Swift is an icon and inspiration to many. Her concert...
Assault victim dies; charge against suspect upgraded to second-degree murder3Charges in a Cape Girardeau assault case have been upgraded to second-degree murder following the death of the victim. Cape Girardeau Police Department announced new charges against Jacob Jungers on Tuesday, July 11. The name of the deceased victim...
Cape Girardeau County use tax spikes in latest monthly report5The latest monthly tax collections in Cape Girardeau County show a huge spike in the county's use tax. Information provided by Treasurer Roger Hudson shows the county's use tax levied on out-of-state and online sales swelled to $383,610.83, up...
Therapy dog Moses enjoys retirement1Moses, up until the COVID-19 pandemic, was visiting schools, hospitals and nursing homes as a Pet Pals therapy dog. Moses is now retired, but his owner Gayle Shaffer entered him in a "positively perfect picture" contest on The Animal Rescue Site....
Cape Public Schools Foundation receives grant for programsCape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation recently received a $10,000 matching grant from Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Amy McDonald, executive director of the foundation, said the Community Foundation of the Ozarks Endowment Challenge Matching...
Illinois woman taken into custody after shootingA Mounds, Illinois, woman was struck by gunfire Friday, July 7, and a Mound City, Illinois, woman has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting. A release from Illinois State Police said agents assisted Pulaski County, Illinois,...
Judge approves special prosecutor in Mischelle Lawless murder case13A special prosecutor has been appointed to review evidence in the 1992 murder case of Angela Mischelle Lawless, according to documents obtained by the Southeast Missourian through a public records request. The move is the most significant...
Cape Girardeau artist Blake Sanders chosen for juried exhibition in ArkansasBlake Sanders of Cape Girardeau has been selected for juried art exhibition, a biennial exhibition showcasing artists in the mid-South. Sanders is one of 35 artists selected for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition, organized by The...
Most read 7/10/23Neff, Patel form new partnership with Ford dealershipBob Neff, current owner of Ford Groves auto dealership, and Cape Catfish majority owner Andy Patel, have announced the formation of a partnership to be called Blue Oval Auto Group. The partnership became effective Wednesday, July 5, with both men as...
Ground broken for new Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium buildingSIKESTON, Mo. A groundbreaking ceremony for a Sikeston not-for-profit's new building was held Friday, July 7, in the vicinity of its current location. Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium Inc., or MBRC, currently located at 903 S. Kingshighway,...
Most read 7/10/23New Cape County Airbnb in the treetopsTwisted Sassafras Treehouse, a new Airbnb at 3658 County Road 318 in Cape Girardeau County, not far from Notre Dame Regional High School, opened June 23. Kelly High School and 1994 Southeast Missouri State University graduate Craig Heisserer lives...
Events set to highlight coming eclipses2The Missouri Solar Eclipse Expo will kickoff with a panel discussion on Friday evening, July 21, and an all-day event on Saturday, July 22, in Cape Girardeau. According to the Expo's website, semoeclipseexpo.org, the Expo was created to inspire and...
Garrard named to Cape city engineer post2After 10 years working with the City of Cape Girardeau as a civil engineer, Jake Garrard was appointed city engineer in April. The Missouri University of Science and Technology graduate and Charleston, Missouri, native Garrard joined the municipal...
SEMO Pets garners corporate support, schedules eventSoutheast Missouri Pets (SEMO Pets), the not-for-profit formerly known as Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, is getting some help from the corporate community this month while planning its own comedy show fundraiser this October. n Acee's, 2505...
Fireworks are to blame for house fire in Sikeston, DPS officials reportSIKESTON, Mo. -- Fireworks are to blame for a house fire Thursday, July 6, in Sikeston. At 2:28 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 816 Cherokee St., said Capt. Derick Wheetley, fire division...
Most read 7/7/23Overturned jeep on Perryville Road gets help8Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Cape Girardeau Police Department stand by while a Sperling's Garage and Wrecker Service tow truck attempts to turn a wrecked Jeep Patriot back on its wheels Thursday, July 6, at 1820 Perryville Road in Cape...
Most read 7/7/23Cape Girardeau local one of 35 to compete in horse race in Argentina3Morgan Williams has been riding horses since she was in third grade, so when she saw the opportunity to participate in a new horse adventure, she took the chance. Williams, 39, will be participating in the Gaucho Derby in early February in...
Most read 7/6/23Cape council approves first portion of West Park Mall redevelopment; questions regarding incentives package begin before body38Cape Girardeau City Council members approved a small portion of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall at their Wednesday, July 5, meeting, but the group is only beginning to consider portions of the plan that could potentially involve tens of millions...
Most read 7/6/23Eagle Ridge Christian School welcomes new administratorJeanie White has been hired as the administrator at Eagle Ridge Christian School in Cape Girardeau. Janice Margrabe, the current administrator, will assume the role of superintendent. White will begin her duties Tuesday, Aug. 1. White has been in...
