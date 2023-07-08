News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Support the GOP nominee
Donald J. Trump was remarkably successful in his accomplishments regarding the Republican platform, despite an incredible amount of effort from the left to prevent, discredit and even impeach him.
Unfortunately Joe Biden has managed to nearly destroy the economy, weaken our national defense, place us dangerously dependent on other countries for our energy needs. But the worst assault has been on the progressive decline of the moral character of this country and the effort this administration has made to force other countries to do the same.
The Republicans need to present another platform to reverse the direction and elect someone willing to implement it despite the anticipated opposition. A healthy series of debates among a field of quality candidates who all take an oath to support the winner, whoever that may be, should assure a Republican victory and a better future for all of us.
May God once again "shed His grace on thee and crown Thy good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea."
RICHARD A. MARTIN, Cape Girardeau
