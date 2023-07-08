*Menu
VIP residents enjoy an afternoon of bingo

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Submitted by Linda Sanders
Saturday, July 8, 2023
Mildred Varnell, Auxiliary treasurer, stands with residents of VIP in Fruitland.
Submitted by Linda Sanders

The Fruitland CIP residents enjoyed a recent afternoon eating lunch and playing bingo with the Louis K. Juden American Legion Post No. 63 Auxiliary women in Cape Girardeau. A board member, Kathy Yallally Coffman, was instrumental in arranging the event. Coffman, her mother, Barbara Yallaly, and father, John Yallaly, are all Amerian Legion members. John was a volunteer director for VIP in 2015. The Axuiliary women provided the food, drinks and the money used for bingo prizes. The residents were so delighted they made it known that they want to come again. The Auxiliary officers who served the residents food and drinks enjoyed every minute. Officers that were in attendance for the Auxiliary were Donna Hinze, president; Judy Bradley, secretary; Mildred Varnell, treasurer; and Linda Sanders, historian.

Donna Hinze, left, and Barb Criddle Pinkley, right, hand out bingo cards.
Submitted by Linda Sanders

