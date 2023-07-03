News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Volunteers step up to clean the old bridge overlook
Disheartening. Frustrating. Anger. Those are just a few of the words that come to mind when you see folks vandalize private or public property. Whether it's gang related, kids being foolish or something else, it's simply wrong.
That was the case recently when the Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook at the east end of Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau was vandalized. If you haven't been to that space in awhile, you should. It's a beautiful place to take in the views of the Mighty Mississippi. And it's historic, as that previously was the connection between Cape Girardeau and Southern Illinois before the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge was constructed.
Recently, the overlook had a bit of vandalism with parts spray-painted. But thanks to the efforts of some volunteers, including folks from Todt Roofing, PJ's Pressure Washing and Quality Tree, the space has been pressure washed and the vandalism markings removed.
"Being an active member of Old Town Cape in downtown activities, I thought it behooved us to take a step forward and try to help the community by cleaning it," said Brennon Todt, who noted he was made aware of the vandalism by Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes.
Thank you to these volunteers and businesses for stepping up to get the area cleaned. It's always nice to see folks do the right thing for the right reason at the right time. And this was a great example of several individuals coming together to help improve the area.
