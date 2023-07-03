News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-3-23
Father God, thank you for our freedoms, including the freedom to worship you. Amen.

Storms knock out power for Cape customersSeveral pockets of power outages affected several hundred Cape Girardeau residents Sunday, July 2, after a thunderstorm passed through the area in the afternoon. According to Ameren Missouri, outages spread from the southwest portion of the city...
MoDOT schedules two summertime public meetingsThe Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 13, to discuss plans to replace two bridges in Cape Girardeau County located on Route Z over Hubble Creek and Hubble Creek Overflow near...
Former Cape Girardeau junior high staff reunite1A reunion of retired Cape Girardeau Public Schools teachers and staff members took place Wednesday, June 28 at, Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High school. Those gathered all worked together at the former junior high school building, which today is...
Rep. Jason Smith weighs in on Hunter Biden investigation1Political fireworks are being seen between lawyers for President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, and certain Republican congressmen, notably Southeast Missouri U.S. Rep. Jason Smith. Smith has added his voice to those of the GOP chairmen of two other...
Third person charged in BoCo shootingA third person has been arrested in relation to a June 5 shooting in Bollinger County, Missouri. According to a social media post from Sheriff Casey Graham, officers arrested Peyton Hahs, 18, of Jackson on Friday, June 30. She has been charged...
Two juveniles arrested in fatal shooting on Saturday in Poplar BluffPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff man is dead after a shooting Saturday, July 1. According to a news release from the Poplar Bluff Police Department, officers were informed at 12:51 p.m. of a vehicle en route to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical...
New development planned in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. Plans are underway for a new development consisting of 18 homes in the north end of Sikeston. Sikeston developer Robin Chambers acquired 5.5 acres on Baker Lane in the north end of the city, one block from North Kingshighway and just...
Storm knocks out power to 1,500 Cape customersA severe thunderstorm that rolled through Cape Girardeau on Saturday afternoon, July 1, resulted in about 1,500 Ameren Missouri customers losing power. Amerens website showed outages in two areas in the city. About 840 customers were without power...
Spirit of America: Sikeston's Michael K. Harris Sr. to receive award Tuesday6Country. Community. Countless at-risk youth and adults. Michael Keller Harris Sr. of Sikeston, Missouri, has served them all for decades. That sense of service to others earned him the 2023 Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award. He will...
Himmelberger House ready for rebirth, developer says6The old brick dwelling still stands firm, but it has seen better days. It greets outsiders with its promising red brick exterior, but also chipped paint from its soffits, window trim, facing and front porch columns. To an untrained eye, much of the...
Veterans Home fireworks display canceled for 'foreseeable future'8The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau will not host its annual firework show this year or for the "foreseeable future". Missouri Veterans Commission recently sent out a news release noting the cancellation this year. According to a...
Audit says Cape County had "Another good year"Auditors stated 2022 was "another good year" for Cape Girardeau County with no "weaknesses or concerns that need to be conveyed" during a presentation to the County Commission on Thursday, June 29. Patrick Kintner, an accountant with Stanley,...
Career center set for expansion in coming fiscal year2Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members took first steps to utilize $5 million in funding from the state to expand the district's Career and Technology Center. The board voted to include the CTC expansion under the existing...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for July 5, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 City Hall Presentations n Recognition of Stan Polivick for retirement from the Public Works Department n Parks and Recreation Month Proclamation Communications report n City council Items for...
Southeast Missourian alters holiday week print schedule5In observance of the Fourth of July, the Southeast Missourian will have an altered publication schedule next week. The schedule, beginning Monday, July 3, will be: n Monday, July 3, -- normal e-edition. n Tuesday, July 4 -- no print edition or...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 7-5-23City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 5 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Tuesday, June 20....
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/3/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, July 3 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, June 29, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Fox Royale coming to Live at Scout Hall July 22Scout Hall will be having its first touring show Saturday, July 22. Fox Royale, a band from Joplin, Missouri, is on its summer tour taking the group from Canada to Colorado, along the East Coast and then a Midwest run. During this Midwest run is...
Cape Girardeau County issues no burn advisory1The Cape Girardeau County Commission, on the recommendation of county and state firefighter associations, issued a "no burn advisory" for Cape Girardeau County on Thursday, June 29. In a news release, the commission stated, "All county residents are...
Southeast Missouri celebrates Fourth of July3Southeast Missouri towns and organizations are set to host several events over the Independence Day weekend and week with patriotic programs and fireworks. Cape Girardeau's Great American 4th of July celebration event will be held at Arena Park. The...
Nagornykh brings love of pastry, cooking from Russia to Marble Hill5MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Marble Hill has become a sweeter place since Valeriia Nagornykh opened her store, Marble Hill Cakes, at 205 First St. Nagornykh offers elaborately decorated cakes for any occasion, along with fine pastries and sourdough bread and...
Jane Wernsman retires, Autumn Grim named to lead Cape Girardeau County Public HealthJane Wernsman submitted her resignation as director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Tuesday, June 27, which was made effective Friday, June 30, ending a nearly 12-year tenure of accomplishment and progress that may in the short term...
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation department hopeful for Capaha Park Rose Garden planting in fallProgress rolls on with the renovations on the Capaha Park Rose Garden with the addition of electricity to the Rose Garden with hopes to plant in the garden in the fall of 2023. The renovations to the Capaha Park Rose Garden started Oct. 31 with a...
Carlisle Construction Materials opens new facility in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- Carlisle Construction Materials LLC has officially opened its newest facility in Sikeston. Local, regional and state leaders joined the manufacturing company's executives in a ribbon-cutting at the facility early Thursday, June 29....
Developer buys Himmelberger House in Cape Girardeau8The Himmelberger House on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus had been slated for demolition by the university as recently as May 2022, but the historic home was formally purchased Tuesday, June 27, by a local developer who...
Security recommendations made to Dogwood Social House by city manager17The Cape Girardeau city manager's office has recommended Dogwood Social House implement several security measures following a reported incident over the weekend at the family entertainment establishment. According to a release from the Cape...
Most read 6/28/23SEMO District Fair headliners released8The annual SEMO District Fair will be held from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 16, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, with this year's theme being "It's Show Time". The fair will have grandstand entertainment that includes Steven Bankey & the...
Most read 6/27/232 riverboats set to dock at Cape Girardeau this weekDespite ongoing drought conditions, two paddlewheeler boats are expected to dock later this week as scheduled at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Park, according to visitcape.com. American Queen, a 436-passenger capacity riverboat said by its owner to be...
Most read 6/26/23Shots fired inside Dogwood Social House6A Cape Girardeau Police Department release states shots were fired inside a business at about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The release does not identify the business but does note the incident occurred in the 0-100 block of South Plaza Way. Dogwood...