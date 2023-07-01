Southeast Missourian operating on holiday schedule this week

Editorial

With the upcoming July 4 holiday, the Southeast Missourian's publishing schedule will change this week.

There will be no print or e-edition on Tuesday, July 4. An e-edition will be published on Wednesday, July 5, that will include news from the previous two days, including Independence Day festivities. And the regular print and e-edition publication schedule will resume Thursday, July 6. Meanwhile, breaking news, including obituaries and death notices, will continue to be available online at semissourian.com.

The newspaper offices at 301 Broadway will close at noon July 3 and reopen at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 5.