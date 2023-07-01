Column: Live Longer Live Stronger, A Plan for Healthy Eating and Drinking

Photo by Anna Pelzer

Last month, we talked about knowing why you want to make a lifestyle change, as well as other practical steps to implement a plan for eating healthy to feel your best. This month, we map out the next four weeks or months of your eating, so you can work toward your goal.

First, here are a couple of tips for starting:

-Go halfsies on your favorite foods that you are trying to transition away from by mixing half and half with a good alternative. For example, if you love drinking cows milk and arent crazy about almond milk, start by mixing the two, and gradually use less cows milk. Do the same if you love roasted, salted nuts with raw, unsalted nuts.

-Learn to read labels. Stay completely away from saturated fat and added sugar, but also look at the ingredients. Buy whole foods that either have no label or have only real foods listed. Explore every aisle of the grocery store, and you wont believe the options that youve never seen before!

Then, youre ready to implement your plan. Here are some suggestions:

1. Week or Month One: Dairy is scary  give it up! Dairy means cheese, milk, butter and eggs. More than anything, giving these foods up will help you feel better and improve your health faster than other changes. Dont replace them with other saturated fats, though. Replace them with whole foods, or for transitioning time, try vegan cheese  you can find it in almost all grocery stores  almond, oat or cashew milk, plant-based spreads and egg substitutes. Look carefully at all labels  milk and egg products are included in so many things. Search the web for alternatives in recipes. At the end of the week or month, write down how you are feeling and functioning compared to before. Again, How bad do you want to feel good?

2. Week or Month Two: Youve succeeded in giving up dairy, now give up processed meats. They are the most harmful of all meats and include bacon, sausage, deli turkey, turkey sausage, ham, hot dogs, pepperoni, cold cuts  anything that has additives. Replace them with whole foods, or for transitioning time, there are plant-based options in the cold and frozen section of all grocery stores. These plant-based options are still highly-processed and have additives, but they are not as damaging as the real processed meats. Continue to explore the recipes and options to plantify your plates. At the end of the week or month, write down how much better you are feeling and functioning. Again, How bad do you want to feel good?

3. Week or Month Three: Youre almost there! Now, its time to ditch the other meats like chicken, beef, pork, fish and turkey. Get with friends who are plant-based, and have potluck dinners. Go to restaurants together that have great alternatives to choose from. Expand your five or six recipes to 10. At the end of the third big change, write down how great you are feeling and functioning. Are you feeling good?

4. Week or Month 4: Youve done so much! Now, its time to clean up the beverages. Water, green tea and coffee are the best beverages for our bodies. Give up soft drinks and alcohol. If you need help, get help. The sugar and sweeteners in soda are addictive, and you may need help giving it up, as well as the alcohol. Just like with foods, nonalcoholic transitional beverage options are expanding quickly, and you can find them anywhere. Do the halfsies thing to transition. Are you feeling great?! Whoohoo!

At the end of this life-improving journey, write down how you are feeling and functioning, and celebrate your accomplishments!

Cheryl Mothes is a natural health nutrition counselor who loves helping others realize the impact nutrition can have on living their best, as well as preventing and reversing disease. She and her husband Rick Hetzel own Fresh Healthy Café to offer healthy food choices to the community.