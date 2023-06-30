Several patriotic events on the schedule this Independence Day
We're days away from the Fourth of July, and there are a number of patriotic events on the calendar.
The Great American Fourth of July Celebration in Cape Girardeau will be a tremendous display of patriotism Tuesday evening. The Arena Park grandstands will open at 6:30 p.m. and food trucks will be on hand with a variety of items for purchase.
At 7 p.m. a naturalization ceremony will begin with 13 individuals to be sworn in as new American citizens. If you've never experienced one of these events, we highly encourage you to attend. It's one of the most patriotic experiences you will witness. And having it on America's Independence Day is something special.
Cape Girardeau's Municipal Band will perform at 8 p.m., followed by the Southeast Missourian's 21st annual Spirit of America Award presentation at 8:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. with music to be played both at the grandstand and on all River Radio stations.
We hope you'll join us in person at the grandstand, which is the best place to see the fireworks and enjoy all the patriotic festivities. A reminder: Leave your personal fireworks at home. The city's fireworks display is impressive.
There are a number of other Independence Day celebrations in the area, including in Jackson where they will have mud volleyball, fireworks and other activities. You can read more about these festivities and others in the area in a story that appears in today's Southeast Missourian.
We wish each of you a happy and safe Independence Day.
