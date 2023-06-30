News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-30-23
Lord Jesus, comfort those who mourn. May they experience your tender mercy. Amen.
More to explore
Southeast Missouri celebrates Fourth of JulySoutheast Missouri towns and organizations are set to host several events over the Independence Day weekend and week with patriotic programs and fireworks. Cape Girardeau's Great American 4th of July celebration event will be held at Arena Park. The...
Nagornykh brings love of pastry, cooking from Russia to Marble HillMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Marble Hill has become a sweeter place since Valeriia Nagornykh opened her store, Marble Hill Cakes, at 205 First St. Nagornykh offers elaborately decorated cakes for any occasion, along with fine pastries and sourdough bread and...
Cape Girardeau County issues no burn advisoryThe Cape Girardeau County Commission, on the recommendation of county and state firefighter associations, issued a "no burn advisory" for Cape Girardeau County on Thursday, June 29. In a news release, the commission stated, "All county residents are...
Jane Wernsman retires, Autumn Grim named to lead Cape Girardeau County Public HealthJane Wernsman submitted her resignation as director of Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center on Tuesday, June 27, which was made effective Friday, June 30, ending a nearly 12-year tenure of accomplishment and progress that may in the short term...
Live at Scout -- Fox Royale coming July 22Scout Hall will be having its first touring show Saturday, July 22. Fox Royale, a band from Joplin, Missouri, is on its summer tour taking the group from Canada to Colorado, along the East Coast and then a Midwest run. During this Midwest run is...
Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation department hopeful for Capaha Park Rose Garden planting in fallProgress rolls on with the renovations on the Capaha Park Rose Garden with the addition of electricity to the Rose Garden with hopes to plant in the garden in the fall of 2023. The renovations to the Capaha Park Rose Garden started Oct. 31 with a...
Carlisle Construction Materials opens new facility in SikestonSIKESTON, Mo. -- Carlisle Construction Materials LLC has officially opened its newest facility in Sikeston. Local, regional and state leaders joined the manufacturing company's executives in a ribbon-cutting at the facility early Thursday, June 29....
2 Sikeston men charged following Indiana state trooper's deathPLAINFIELD, Ind. -- Two Sikeston, Missouri, men were arrested and incarcerated in the Hendricks County jail early Thursday, June 29, in connection with an incident Wednesday, June 28, which claimed the life of Indiana State Police trooper Aaron N....
Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in college admissions, says race cannot be a factor23WASHINGTON (AP) The Supreme Court has struck down affirmative action in college admissions, forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies. In a 6-3 decision, the court overturned admissions plans...
Developer buys Himmelberger House in Cape Girardeau8The Himmelberger House on Southeast Missouri State University's Cape Girardeau campus had been slated for demolition by the university as recently as May 2022, but the historic home was formally purchased Tuesday, June 27, by a local developer who...
Security recommendations made to Dogwood Social House by city manager16The Cape Girardeau city manager's office has recommended Dogwood Social House implement several security measures following a reported incident over the weekend at the family entertainment establishment. According to a release from the Cape...
Capaha Park pond project reaches its final phase7The Capaha Park pond has reached the final phase of its renovation project with the placement of aquatic plants in the water. Along with adding aquatic plants, more fish bass, catfish and bluegill were added to the pond for the upcoming Youth...
Southeast Missouri farmers face drought conditions, raising per acre costsAs summer temperatures reach triple digits, Southeast Missouri farmers are coping with a lack of rain that some are already defining as a drought. Gov. Mike Parson has already taken some steps to relieve drought conditions, allowing emergency access...
Neelyville School Board member calls for resignationsNEELYVILLE, Mo. A member of the Neelyville Board of Education asked three of its other members to resign Tuesday, June 27, after a former board president spoke out concerning the current state of the organization. Former board member John French...
Two Cape Girardeau residents arrested on felony warrants in Marble Hill3Two Cape Girardeau residents were arrested Sunday, June 25, in Marble Hill, Missouri, on felony warrants. The Bollinger County Sheriff's Office and the Marble Hill Police Department received information two people with active warrants were in a...
Man sentenced to 12 1/2 years for arson, multiple other offenses1U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. on Wednesday, June 28, sentenced Lucas G. Henson of Iron County, Missouri, to 12 1/2 years in prison for committing arsons at Mark Twain National Forest in Rolla, Missouri, and assaulting a U.S. Forest...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/29/23 meeting2Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, June 29 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, June 22, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Wilhite fills health care void by opening Chaffee Family Care8Misty Wilhite has worked in the medical field for over 20 years. She has had her own practice since May 1 at Chaffee Family Care in the heart of her hometown, Chaffee, Missouri. Wilhite started her journey as a licensed practical nurse and worked in...
Local property manager Dave Soto runs for legislature1Republican Dave Soto, owner of Cape Girardeau's Soto Property Solutions, is running for the state General Assembly, hoping to succeed term-limited Rick Francis in Perryville's District 145. Soto, 67, is a member of Missouri REALTORS and has served...
Canadian wildfires lead to poor air quality for Southeast MissouriCanadian wildfire smoke has led to air quality readings in the red zone Wednesday, June 28, for Southeast Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky. Justin Gibbs, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said...
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approves $87 million budget1Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved the district's budget for the 2023-24 school year during its meeting Monday, June 26. According to the budget report, the district projected a beginning balance of $29 million as of Saturday,...
Most read 6/28/23SEMO District Fair headliners released6The annual SEMO District Fair will be held from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 16, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, with this year's theme being "It's Show Time". The fair will have grandstand entertainment that includes Steven Bankey & the...
Most read 6/27/232 riverboats set to dock at Cape Girardeau this weekDespite ongoing drought conditions, two paddlewheeler boats are expected to dock later this week as scheduled at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Park, according to visitcape.com. American Queen, a 436-passenger capacity riverboat said by its owner to be...
Shots fired inside Dogwood Social House6A Cape Girardeau Police Department release states shots were fired inside a business at about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The release does not identify the business but does note the incident occurred in the 0-100 block of South Plaza Way. Dogwood...
Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau in partnership with Folds of Honor5Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser Clydesdales will be coming to Cape Girardeau from Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1, in support of the company's partnership with Folds of Honor. "Folds of Honor ensures that families of fallen or disabled U.S....
Postal Service warns about theft2U.S. Postal Service is out with a new warning to customers: Avoid putting checks in the mail because theft is rising. USPS said complaints of mail theft doubled in 2021, with banks additionally reporting check fraud cases rose from approximately...
Most read 6/24/23Weeklong Show Me Careers program starts MondayCape Girardeau businesses will participate beginning Monday, June 26, in the five-day Show Me Careers program, billed by Missouri Chamber of Commerce for area middle school and high school educators as a hands-on learning experience providing "a...
Most read 6/24/23First phase of SEMO stadium rebuild on track for fall completion1A new south side of Southeast Missouri State University's football/soccer stadium is on track to be ready for fall sports. Brady Barke, vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics at Southeast Missouri State University, said the first phase of...