Prayer 6-28-23
Lord Jesus, thank you for servant leaders. Bless them, Lord. Amen.
More to explore
Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approves $87 million budgetCape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education approved the district's budget for the 2023-24 school year during its meeting Monday, June 26. According to the budget report, the district projected a beginning balance of $29 million as of Saturday,...
Wilhite fills health care void by opening Chaffee Family Care2Misty Wilhite has worked in the medical field for over 20 years. She has had her own practice since May 1 at Chaffee Family Care in the heart of her hometown, Chaffee, Missouri. Wilhite started her journey as a licensed practical nurse and worked in...
Local property manager Dave Soto runs for legislatureRepublican Dave Soto, owner of Cape Girardeau's Soto Property Solutions, is running for the state General Assembly, hoping to succeed term-limited Rick Francis in Perryville's District 145. Soto, 67, is a member of Missouri REALTORS and has served...
Cape Girardeau Police Department to use ShotSpotter to curb celebratory gunfire over holiday weekendThe Cape Girardeau Police Department will use the city's ShotSpotter Gunfire Data and Alerts technology to curb celebratory gunfire over the Fourth of July holiday. In a news release, CGPD stated celebratory gunfire "often has tragic results" when...
SEMO District Fair headliners released2The annual SEMO District Fair will be held from Saturday, Sept. 9, through Sept. 16, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau, with this year's theme being "It's Show Time". The fair will have grandstand entertainment that includes Steven Bankey & the...
Cape Girardeau firefighters extingusih fireCape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, on O'Connell Drive in Cape Girardeau. Units arrived on the scene and found heavy fire in the front corner of the residence. CGFD firefighters rescued a man and his...
Scott City Police Department warns of spoofed phone number scamIn a recent Facebook post, the Scott City Police Department warned of a spoof phone number scam posing as Amick-Burnett Funeral Home. The spoofed phone number would call and ask for people's "personal information to change or get life insurance."...
Ameren Missouri, SoutheastHEALTH mark energy efficiency partnershipRepresentatives of Ameren Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH gathered Monday, June 26, to mark a 12-year partnership in upgrading the health care provider's facilities to be more energy efficient. The gathering took place at SoutheastHEALTH's new Center...
Cape Girardeau police announce July Neighborhood Roll Calls1Cape Girardeau Police Department has announced July dates for its ongoing "Neighborhood Roll Call" program. Residents are invited to attend the 7 p.m. evening patrol briefings at the following city intersections to interact with officers and express...
2 riverboats set to dock at Cape Girardeau this weekDespite ongoing drought conditions, two paddlewheeler boats are expected to dock later this week as scheduled at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Park, according to visitcape.com. American Queen, a 436-passenger capacity riverboat said by its owner to be...
SEMO Athletics looks to build on momentum with community supportSeveral years ago, SEMO Athletics set out on a mission to graduate champions -- to build the premier athletics program in the Ohio Valley Conference, whose student-athletes walk across the stage on commencement day with a championship ring on one...
Cape Girardeau's First Presbyterian holds outdoor story time1First Presbyterian Church has started an outdoor story hour program during the summer. At 10 a.m. each Tuesday at Peace Park on Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, there will be a free, all-ages storytelling. Former teacher Brenda Randolph is one...
Car pulled from Black River; occupant reportedly taken to hospitalPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. First responders recovered an empty maroon 2014 Chrysler passenger vehicle from the Black River on Sunday afternoon, June 25. Poplar Bluff firefighters responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a car in the river at Sportsman Park Boat...
Deadline for Bollinger County tornado grant applications may be extendedA Friday, June 30, deadline for Bollinger County tornado victims to apply for grant money up to $1,000 through Missouri REALTORS may be extended to Monday, July 31, according to Terry Baker, association executive for Cape Girardeau-based Southeast...
Shots fired inside Dogwood Social House5A Cape Girardeau Police Department release states shots were fired inside a business at about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The release does not identify the business but does note the incident occurred in the 0-100 block of South Plaza Way. Dogwood...
Volunteers wash away vandalism at Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook3Volunteers from Todt Roofing, PJs Pressure Washing and Quality Tree teamed up last week to pressure wash the recently vandalized Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook at the east end of Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau. Todt Roofings...
Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau in partnership with Folds of Honor5Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser Clydesdales will be coming to Cape Girardeau from Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1, in support of the company's partnership with Folds of Honor. "Folds of Honor ensures that families of fallen or disabled U.S....
Perryville dialysis clinic closing6Perry County Dialysis Center, 12 N. Kingshighway St., Suite 100, in Perryville, Missouri, is expected to close Monday, July 31, forcing patients to seek out new kidney care treatment options elsewhere. The center is a joint venture of Perry County...
Water's Edge in Cape Girardeau County on best in Missouri list1The Water's Edge, a wedding and special event retreat in Cape Girardeau County, is listed as one of the "9 Best Wedding Locations in Missouri!" by Best Things Missouri website. The Water's Edge, 7501 Hwy. 25, is owned by Don and Julie Sappington....
Invasive northern snakehead fish found in Southeast Missouri for second time6PUXICO, Mo. (AP) An invasive and fish that is voracious predator capable of surviving out of water for days was recently caught in southeastern Missouri, causing worry that the hard-to-contain species will spread and become a problem. The northern...
Weeklong Show Me Careers program starts MondayCape Girardeau businesses will participate beginning Monday, June 26, in the five-day Show Me Careers program, billed by Missouri Chamber of Commerce for area middle school and high school educators as a hands-on learning experience providing "a...
First phase of SEMO stadium rebuild on track for fall completion1A new south side of Southeast Missouri State University's football/soccer stadium is on track to be ready for fall sports. Brady Barke, vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics at Southeast Missouri State University, said the first phase of...
Peach crops damaged by winter freeze, late frosts2Peach growers in Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois reported severe damage to their 2023 harvests caused by sub-freezing temperatures in December and late frosts in March and April. The National Weather Service website reports that the...
Most read 6/23/23SoutheastHEALTH warns of potential data breach stemming from former vendor3SoutheastHEALTH put out a news release Thursday, June 22, stating the company learned of a potential data breach involving a former billing vendor, ITX. The release stated a SoutheastHEALTH patient received a letter from ITX informing them of the...
Most read 6/22/23Tiny homes to get another hearing in Jackson7Jackson Board of Aldermen spent more than 20 minutes in its study session Tuesday, June 20, discussing the ongoing "tiny homes" debate in the Cape Girardeau County seat city, and has set a new public hearing for Monday, Aug. 7, on the issue....
Most read 6/21/23Cape Girardeau City council formally adopts budget24Cape Girardeau City Council members adopted the city's coming fiscal year budget at their meeting Tuesday, June 20. The budget includes a pay raise of 3% for all city workers and changes to some fees. Water and sewer rates will increase 5% for bills...
Most read 6/21/23Three arrested in Cape Girardeau County on various charges3While serving a search warrant to arrest a man wanted in connection with a Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting, authorities located three Cape Girardeau residents who have subsequently been charged with numerous felonies. Cape Girardeau and...
Most read 6/20/23Koerbers leave dairy operation on their terms after four decades18Paul Koerber could tell a thousand stories about his dairy farm just outside Gordonville. Stories about family. Stories about the teenaged farmhands he's hired. Stories about cows. Weather events. How the corn is cut. How the cows are milked. How...