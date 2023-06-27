Difference Maker: Lester Gillespie enaging a community to improve the Missouri Bootheel
When Lester Gillespie has a down day, he thinks back to the three years he spent as a 4-H summer camp director at Lake Wappapello during college. He thinks about making those kids smile, about pushing those kids to pursue their passions. This experience was where Gillespie got his start in working with the public and serving underprivileged youth.
After he graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a bachelors degree in general studies, Gillespie worked as a clinical supervisor at Cottonwood Treatment Center in Cape Girardeau before moving on to serve as youth program director at the Susanna Wesley Family Learning Center.
In 2018, Gillespie felt called to step out there on his own, so he left his position to start Stella Consulting and the Fresh Start Self Improvement Center in Charleston, Missouri. Fresh Starts mission is to enhance quality of life for Mississippi County residents through connecting them to individuals, resources, programs and services that lead to self-sufficiency.
There are a lot of individuals who are doing great work [in the Bootheel], but theyre working in silos. I wanted to work on some community engagement, Gillespie said.
Fresh Start helps by engaging with existing agencies in Mississippi County that have resources and connecting them to the people who need those resources. Fresh Start also offers their own programming, including tutoring, youth basketball, summer camps and food programs for youth, along with many other programs focused on empowering Bootheel residents.
[People struggling] just need some tools to work with, Gillespie said. They get those tools, they help build themselves up. Im glad to be a handyman to hand them those tools, so they can work through problems, work through situations to be empowered, to get involved, to be good parents. So, these are the things we have to really work on as were empowering folks.
Gillespie believes its important to meet people where they are and use nontraditional methods to reach hard-to-serve locations. This is something Fresh Start has done in their Fresh Stable Start program, which is focused on combating the issue of infant mortality through education and listening sessions where those the program serves can have a voice.
Save Our Community is another Fresh Start program, but with a focus on reducing and stopping gun violence. Gillespie says they recently finished surveys and focus groups to gain a better understanding of gun violence in Mississippi County. They are now looking at how they can use this information to inform and educate citizens on gun safety, gun laws and mental health.
Although most of Fresh Starts programming is focused on Mississippi County, their Fathers on the Move program is connected to community agencies across New Madrid, Scott, Pemiscot, Stoddard and Mississippi counties. Gillespie says this eight-week program focuses on meeting area fathers where theyre at, giving them a platform to form camaraderie between other fathers and connecting them with the tools they need to be engaged members of their families. Last year, according to Gillespie, 299 men graduated from the program.
Gillespie is quick to give credit to his many mentors and others doing good in Mississippi County: CEO of Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium Cynthia Dean, Lincoln University Cooperative Extension assistant area coordinator Sherry Maxwell and Charleston Housing Authority executive director Paul Page, among others.
Gillespie is also an active member and past president of the NAACP Charleston Branch, and an active member of the Freemasons, among other involvements.
Although he spends a lot of time coordinating and organizing activities, Gillespies favorite place to be is the gymnasium at 3 p.m., when Fresh Start hosts their after-school program. He wants to be where he can positively impact the lives of area children.
Im one person, but if I can motivate others to have that same mindset, its going to be a wonderful Bootheel, Gillespie said. I try to involve the ones who arent involved. Because once they get involved, you dont have to worry about it.
-
Ameren Missouri, SoutheastHEALTH mark energy efficiency partnershipRepresentatives of Ameren Missouri and SoutheastHEALTH gathered Monday, June 26, to mark a 12-year partnership in upgrading the health care provider's facilities to be more energy efficient. The gathering took place at SoutheastHEALTH's new Center...
-
Cape Girardeau police announce July Neighborhood Roll CallsCape Girardeau Police Department has announced July dates for its ongoing "Neighborhood Roll Call" program. Residents are invited to attend the 7 p.m. evening patrol briefings at the following city intersections to interact with officers and express...
-
2 riverboats set to dock at Cape Girardeau this weekDespite ongoing drought conditions, two paddlewheeler boats are expected to dock later this week as scheduled at Cape Girardeau Riverfront Park, according to visitcape.com. American Queen, a 436-passenger capacity riverboat said by its owner to be...
-
-
SEMO Athletics looks to build on momentum with community supportSeveral years ago, SEMO Athletics set out on a mission to graduate champions -- to build the premier athletics program in the Ohio Valley Conference, whose student-athletes walk across the stage on commencement day with a championship ring on one...
-
Cape Girardeau's First Presbyterian holds outdoor story timeFirst Presbyterian Church has started an outdoor story hour program during the summer. At 10 a.m. each Tuesday at Peace Park on Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, there will be a free, all-ages storytelling. Former teacher Brenda Randolph is one...
-
Car pulled from Black River; occupant reportedly taken to hospitalPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. First responders recovered an empty maroon 2014 Chrysler passenger vehicle from the Black River on Sunday afternoon, June 25. Poplar Bluff firefighters responded shortly before 1 p.m. to a car in the river at Sportsman Park Boat...
-
Deadline for Bollinger County tornado grant applications may be extendedA Friday, June 30, deadline for Bollinger County tornado victims to apply for grant money up to $1,000 through Missouri REALTORS may be extended to Monday, July 31, according to Terry Baker, association executive for Cape Girardeau-based Southeast...
-
Shots fired inside Dogwood Social House5A Cape Girardeau Police Department release states shots were fired inside a business at about 11 p.m. Saturday, June 24. The release does not identify the business but does note the incident occurred in the 0-100 block of South Plaza Way. Dogwood...
-
Volunteers wash away vandalism at Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook3Volunteers from Todt Roofing, PJs Pressure Washing and Quality Tree teamed up last week to pressure wash the recently vandalized Old Mississippi River Bridge Scenic Overlook at the east end of Morgan Oak Street in Cape Girardeau. Todt Roofings...
-
Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau in partnership with Folds of Honor3Anheuser-Busch's Budweiser Clydesdales will be coming to Cape Girardeau from Thursday, June 29, to Saturday, July 1, in support of the company's partnership with Folds of Honor. "Folds of Honor ensures that families of fallen or disabled U.S....
-
Perryville dialysis clinic closing4Perry County Dialysis Center, 12 N. Kingshighway St., Suite 100, in Perryville, Missouri, is expected to close Monday, July 31, forcing patients to seek out new kidney care treatment options elsewhere. The center is a joint venture of Perry County...
-
Water's Edge in Cape Girardeau County on best in Missouri list1The Water's Edge, a wedding and special event retreat in Cape Girardeau County, is listed as one of the "9 Best Wedding Locations in Missouri!" by Best Things Missouri website. The Water's Edge, 7501 Hwy. 25, is owned by Don and Julie Sappington....
-
Invasive northern snakehead fish found in Southeast Missouri for second time6PUXICO, Mo. (AP) An invasive and fish that is voracious predator capable of surviving out of water for days was recently caught in southeastern Missouri, causing worry that the hard-to-contain species will spread and become a problem. The northern...
-
Weeklong Show Me Careers program starts MondayCape Girardeau businesses will participate beginning Monday, June 26, in the five-day Show Me Careers program, billed by Missouri Chamber of Commerce for area middle school and high school educators as a hands-on learning experience providing "a...
-
First phase of SEMO stadium rebuild on track for fall completion1A new south side of Southeast Missouri State University's football/soccer stadium is on track to be ready for fall sports. Brady Barke, vice president for Intercollegiate Athletics at Southeast Missouri State University, said the first phase of...
-
Peach crops damaged by winter freeze, late frosts2Peach growers in Southeast Missouri and Southwest Illinois reported severe damage to their 2023 harvests caused by sub-freezing temperatures in December and late frosts in March and April. The National Weather Service website reports that the...
-
2023 Zalma High School valedictorian William CoomerWilliam Coomer Zalma Parents: Anna and James Coomer. Post-graduation plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University and become a real estate agent, High school activities: Basketball, FCCLA president, STUCO President, BETA and FBLA. Favorite...
-
2023 Cape Girardeau Central High School Valedictorian Srija BandyopadhayaySrija Bandyopadhayay Cape Central Parents: Asit Bandyopadhayay (father) and Sucharita Bandyopadhayay (mother). Post-graduation plans: Plan on attending Saint Louis University and major in biomedical engineering on the pre-med track. High school...
-
2023 Advance High School valedictorian Jaxon LimbaughJaxon Limbaugh Advance Parents: Kelly Limbaugh and Victoria Pixley. Post-graduation plans: I plan to attend Missouri State University and eventually become an orthopedic surgeon. High school activities: Basketball, baseball, Student Government,...
-
2023 Leopold High School valedictorian Kinslee VanderMierden1Kinslee VanderMierden Leopold Parents: Lee and Jamie VanderMierden. Post-graduation plans: Attend Ole Miss and get a bachelors degree in biology and then go to optometry school. High school activities: Beta Club, Pep Club, Business Club,...
-
2023 Jackson High School valedictorian Bailey O'NealBailey ONeal Jackson Parents: Mark and Joey ONeal. Post-Graduation plans: Attending the University of Alabama, majoring in biology on the pre-med track. High school activities: Speech and drama, French Club, National Honor Society, National...
-
2023 Scott City High School valedictorian Ruth CobbRuth Cobb Scott City Parents: Donald and Teresa Cobb. Post-graduation plans: I plan on attending Central Methodist University to double major in marine biology and chemistry. High school activities: A+ School Tutoring Scholarship, four years;...
-
-
Local News 6/23/23Black bear spotted near Hilliard, MissouriA couple in northern Butler County got a big surprise Tuesday evening when they looked out their window and saw a black bear frolicking in their backyard. The couple, who live near Hilliard in a wooded residential area, wish to remain anonymous, but...
-
Most read 6/23/23SoutheastHEALTH warns of potential data breach stemming from former vendor3SoutheastHEALTH put out a news release Thursday, June 22, stating the company learned of a potential data breach involving a former billing vendor, ITX. The release stated a SoutheastHEALTH patient received a letter from ITX informing them of the...
-
Photo Gallery 6/23/232023 B Magazine Difference MakersMeet the 2023 B Magazine Difference Makers. These 16 individuals cover a spectrum of professions: business, ministry, health care, social services, education, athletics, creative arts and more. But each one is making an impact in their own unique...
-
Photo Gallery 6/23/23Putt Putt Pub Crawl
-
-
Most read 6/22/23Tiny homes to get another hearing in Jackson7Jackson Board of Aldermen spent more than 20 minutes in its study session Tuesday, June 20, discussing the ongoing "tiny homes" debate in the Cape Girardeau County seat city, and has set a new public hearing for Monday, Aug. 7, on the issue....
-
Most read 6/21/23Cape Girardeau City council formally adopts budget24Cape Girardeau City Council members adopted the city's coming fiscal year budget at their meeting Tuesday, June 20. The budget includes a pay raise of 3% for all city workers and changes to some fees. Water and sewer rates will increase 5% for bills...
-
Most read 6/21/23Three arrested in Cape Girardeau County on various charges3While serving a search warrant to arrest a man wanted in connection with a Bollinger County, Missouri, shooting, authorities located three Cape Girardeau residents who have subsequently been charged with numerous felonies. Cape Girardeau and...
-
Most read 6/20/23Koerbers leave dairy operation on their terms after four decades18Paul Koerber could tell a thousand stories about his dairy farm just outside Gordonville. Stories about family. Stories about the teenaged farmhands he's hired. Stories about cows. Weather events. How the corn is cut. How the cows are milked. How...
-
Most read 6/19/23Speakeyzy Coffee in Cape Girardeau closesSpeakeyzy Coffee announced June 11 via social media that it was closing its downtown Cape Girardeau establishment. The shop, which formally opened in May 2022 at 811 Broadway, was owned by Suzanne Hightower and was next door to the under-renovation...